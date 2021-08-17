Laurel, Whitley counties in top 5 in Ky. for COVID

Laurel County and Whitley County are in the top five highest incidence rates for COVID-19 in Kentucky and local hospitals are noticing the increase in COVID-19 patients as well with numbers nearing that of the peak of the pandemic.
As of Monday Laurel had a 124.5 rate, putting it at the third highest rate in the state, while Whitley came in fifth with 115.4. The incidence rate is the average daily new cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days. Knox County was higher than the state average at 67, with the state average being 57.17.
Saint Joseph London saw its peak of patients right after the new year in January of this year.
"In May we were down to single digits [of COVID patients]," John Yanes, president of Saint Joseph London said on Monday. "Since probably mid-part of June into July, we have seen that number steadily climb into double digits.
"I can tell you that we are very close to the peak that we were seeing back in January and that number was in the high 40s," Yanes said of how many COVID patients the hospital has.
Baptist Health Corbin is also seeing a large increase in numbers of COVID patients.
Anthony Powers, president of Baptist Health Corbin, said on Monday morning that the hospital had 27 COVID-19 patients with four being on ventilators.
Yanes explained that Saint Joseph London has been operating on a surge plan since the beginning of the pandemic to be prepared for a surge and it has managed to do so effectively for 18 months.
However, he said staffing does continue to be a challenge, as with most hospitals. "That is for various reasons," he said. "There are some frontline staff that decided to do travel nursing or they're home with their children, taking care of their children, so that has presented a staffing challenge so it's certainly something that we look at on a daily basis."
Yanes said Saint Joseph London continues to actively work to create incentives for their employees to work extra shifts and also when necessary, they have had to use agency staff during this cycle of the pandemic.
Powers also expressed that staffing shortages was the main area of concern for Baptist Health Corbin.
Both hospitals do accept patients from other hospitals in the service area. Yanes said recently Saint Joseph London has had calls specific to ICU beds from Tennessee and at least one from West Virginia.
Yanes said Saint Joseph London does monitor bed availability to ensure they can serve the local community first and to accommodate the emergency department.
Yanes thanked the hospital staff across the board.
"They have been unbelievable, they're dedicated individuals, dedicated to our patients. Our patients are friends and neighbors," he said. "I cannot thank them enough for the work that's been done in this pandemic."
Yanes encouraged the community to learn about the vaccine.
"As it stands right now, the best measure that we have to protect against the virus and minimize illness is vaccination," Yanes said.
"I understand that some folks may have a hesitancy but please, become informed, get informed, speak with your healthcare provider to see if the vaccine makes sense for you," he continued. "I can tell you that those patients that have been admitted with COVID, the overwhelming majority have not been vaccinated.
"If there is anything I can stress to the general community, is please get informed about the vaccine, speak to your health care provider and hopefully it makes sense for you," he said, also adding practicing safety guidelines like washing your hands and maintaining social distance are helpful to reducing the spread of the virus.
---
Whitley County
In its weekly report, Whitley County Health Department reported 173 cases for the week of Aug. 7-13. That's an increase in COVID cases of 19 percent.
There were 60 new cases added on Monday, 16 of those being children. One child was hospitalized.
Whitley County currently has 257 active cases with 15 percent being kids.
Laurel County
In its weekly report, Laurel County Health Department reported 522 new cases for the week of Aug. 7-13, 22 of which were breakthrough cases. That means 4.2 percent of the cases for the week reported were in fully vaccinated individuals and 95.8 percent of the cases were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.
Ten of the newly reported cases were hospitalized at the time of reporting.
The health department reported two new deaths since last week, bringing the county's total to 86 confirmed deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The health department reported they also have several deaths pending which will be reviewed by the state COVID-19 death review panel.
As of the Monday afternoon report Laurel County had 35 hospitalized cases, which the hospitalizations are throughout several Kentucky hospitals.
"We encourage individuals who are eligible to get vaccinated, as well as, practice mask wearing, handwashing and physical distancing," the Laurel County Health Department said.
Knox County
In its weekly report last Wednesday, Aug. 11, Knox County Health Department reported 127 new cases with 19 of those in children.
