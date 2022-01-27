LAUREL COUNTY — Sexual interactions with a 13-year-old and a “physically helpless person” resulted in a Laurel grand jury returning an eight-count indictment against 22-year-old Christopher Henry on Friday.
Henry, who lists no address, is charged with one count of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance involving the 13-year-old. These incidents occurred between September 1 and November 22 last year. The indictment charges Henry with having sexual intercourse, deviate sexual intercourse and sexual contact through forcible compulsion. The final charge involving that teen states that Henry used his camera while the teen exposed her genitalia for him.
The other charge claims that Henry subjected a “physically helpless person” to sexual contact between Sept. 1 and Nov. 22, 2021.
Court documents indicate that Henry is in custody and held under $50,000 cash bond.
Other indictments include:
• An Ohio woman was charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a 4-year-old child over a 17-month period. Melissa A. Rose, 34, of E. Worley Avenue in Dayton, Ohio, is charged with intentionally abusing the child and placing it in a situation of death or serious physical injury. The incident took place between March 11, 2018 though August 31, 2019. Her bond is set at $25,000 cash.
• Jamie Patrick Laufenberg, 49, of Harmon Street in Melvindale, Mich., is charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree persistent felony offender on May 31 for entering a residence while armed with a shotgun. The second indictment charges him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender (PFO) on the same date.
• Rachel Ann Velma Vanorden, 26, of Johnny Moore Road in London, faces charges of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree PFO on July 27 on the first indictment, while the second names her for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and second-degree PFO. She also has a separate case that was continued until a future session of the grand jury.
• Zachary Todd Bowling, 27, of County Farm Road in London, is named in an indictment charging first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree PFO on Aug. 3. A co-defendant in this case is Jakob Donovan Byerly, 23, of Laurel River Road in London, with whom Bowling and he are charged with possession of a defaced firearm by removing the serial number. Bowling is additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second-degree PFO in a second indictment.
• Jacob Tyler Johnson, 30, of Victory Road in London, was indicted for first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and second-degree PFO in the first case which took place on Dec. 6.
• Charles D. Cupp, 54, of Laurel Lake Road North in London - first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening on Nov. 1.
• Lawrence Edward Smith, 46, of Robert E. Cox Road in Corbin - first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault on Dec. 1.
• Michael Joseph Teegaurden, 29, of Timberland Circle in Corbin - three counts of third-degree assault against two police officers, disorderly conduct, first-degree indecent exposure for showing his genitals to a minor, second-degree fleeing or evading police, public intoxication and resisting arrest in Aug. 28.
• Shawn Lee Holt, 33, of Reams Lane in London - receiving stolen property over $1,000 (2017 Dodge Nitro) and operating without a license on Oct. 26.
• Gregory Sizemore, 59, of South KY 421 in Manchester - two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment against two police officers, driving under the influence, reckless driving and second-degree PFO on Oct. 3.
• Christopher Lee Sprouse, 41, of Rocky Point Road in East Bernstadt - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams of meth; possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal on Aug. 30. Sprouse has another case that was continued until the next session of the grand jury.
• Swade Shannon Smith, 43, also known as (aka) Wade Smith, of Hopkins Cemetery Road, London - first-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree terroristic threatening on Sept. 28.
• Jeremy Dennis Gregory, 28, Paynes Branch Road in Hinkle, KY - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams of meth; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, Fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree PFO on Aug. 24.
• Ronald Dean Johnson, 45, of Abutment Road in London - third-degree burglary of Pit Stop Market on Dec. 21.
• Shane Grimes, 47, Pistol Creek Road in London - first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked or suspended license, driving under the influence, second offense; and failure to signal on July 30.
• Amber Ann Lorman, 35, aka Amber Ann Hasty, of Ky. Hollow Road in London - first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), third-degree possession of controlled substance (Gabapentin), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked or suspended license, driving without a license, careless driving and rear license not illuminated, on July 9.
• William J. Fields, 44, of Reynolds Hollow Road in Williamsburg, KY - first-degree possession of controlled substance (Hydrocodone) and public intoxication on July 17.
• Tammy Lavon Lawson, 45, aka Tammy Lavon Vires, of East 4th Street in London - first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), giving officer false information and public intoxication on Oct. 15.
• Lillian Bridgette Huff, 30, aka Lillian Grubb and Lillian Jordan, of Paris Karr Road in Keavy - first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), giving officer false information and public intoxication on Sept. 23.
• Daniel Raymond Walter, 47, of Willie Cheek Road in London - flagrant non-support from Oct. 1, 2010 through Jan. 2022.
• Joseph Burley Elliott, 30, of Bertha Hollow Road in Gray, KY - fraudulent use of debit or credit card over $1,000 and second-degree PFO on July 14.
• Zachary Ryan Cotton, 22, of Laurel River Church Road in London - third-degree burglary of a storage unit on Nov. 1.
• Timothy James Robinson, 37, of Branch Road in London - driving under the influence, fourth offense; first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree PFO on Feb. 7.
• Jarrod Lee Cupp, 37, of East 3rd Street in London - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 8.
• Natosha Danielle Rains, 25, of Fairbanks Avenue in Barbourville - first-degree promoting contraband and public intoxication on Aug. 18.
• Calvin Dwayne Bowling, 42, of Farris Road in London - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 19.
• Jonathan Wendell Bowling, 31, of East KY 1376 in East Bernstadt - first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), third-degree possession of controlled substance (Klonopin), possession of controlled substance (Klonopin) in improper container and public intoxication on June 22.
• Randall Lee Bentley Jr., 37, of Hunter’s Loop in London - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams of heroin; first-degree possession of controlled substance (Oxycodone), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance (Oxycodone) in improper container on June 10.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.