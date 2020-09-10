Laurel County topped the 600 mark of coronavirus cases last week and confirmed its sixth coronavirus-related death on Friday and seventh death on Tuesday. The sixth death was that of a 72-year-old resident, while the seventh was a 36-year-old female.
The health department reported the total confirmed cases in Laurel County as 644 of Tuesday with 130 of those active.
Fifteen cases were reported on Wednesday and 11 cases were reported on Tuesday. Four cases were reported on Monday and Sunday.
Saturday logged in three new cases, including a 63-year-old female, 47-year-old male and 93-year-old female. The elderly woman is listed as being in a “congregate setting,” which is defined as a nursing home facility.
Friday added 18 new cases.
Ten people are currently hospitalized. There have been seven deaths thus far, although 507 persons diagnosed with the virus have fully recovered, according to information on the Laurel County Health Department’s website. There have been 13,091 tests performed as of Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Whitley County Health Department has reported 225 COVID-19 cases with 26 of those active.
Knox County Health Department has reported 389 cases with 28 of those active.
