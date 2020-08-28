Although all Laurel County Public School students began this school year with online classes, they will have the choice next week to attend in-person classes.
The decision to allow students to attend school came during a special-called board meeting on Wednesday — one that was discussed among board members and Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett.
In-person classes will begin on Thursday, Sept. 3. Parents still have the option of keeping their children with online classes at home as well as the opportunity to switch the online learning to in-person classes or those whose children attend in-person classes have the option to switch back to online classes at home.
"It's the parents' choice," Bennett said.
Bennett and board members scheduled the meeting to discuss the concerns of parents and school officials, with Bennett stating that many parents are returning to work and have no available child care. Senior students scheduled to take ACT tests - which are a consideration for college scholarships - will also be losing out without the in-person classes.
The hour-long discussion also involved comments from board members. Jeff Lewis said he had received several calls from parents who want their child involved in in-person classes.
"Classes have been out since March and we all know the students are not getting what they need online," he said. "The juniors and seniors, maybe. But it's just not possible for younger children to get what they need with online classes."
Board member Phillip Bundy added that he too had received calls from concerned parents.
"I haven't talked to a teacher or a parent that isn't wanting to go back to school," he said.
Lewis again spoke out.
"We're elected officials and we are elected to be the voice of the people. My people want kids back in the schools," he said.
Bennett also advocates the in-person classes, although he highly praised school staff for their efforts during this first three days of the 2020-2021 school year.
"The staff working with the (online) programs have been nothing short of phenomenal," he said. "I applaud each of them but as good as it can be is still not gold standard."
