Laurel County sees 85 new COVID cases over two-day period

TRI-COUNTY -- For the second day in a row, Laurel County was one of the counties with the most new positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Laurel County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 28 new cases on Wednesday. The health department reported 10 of the COVID-19 patients had died, but it was unclear if the deaths were caused by COVID-19. The Laurel County Health Department was awaiting confirmation from the Kentucky Department of Public Health before adding the deaths to the totals of COVID-19 deaths.
Laurel County has 621 active cases, more than tripling the active cases in the rest of the Tri-County. Twenty-three of the cases are hospitalized.
Laurel County's incidence rate was 54.3 on Wednesday putting it in the red zone which begins at 25+.
This comes after Laurel County Public Schools decided on Monday to close its schools for the first time since it began in-person classes at the beginning of September, against the advisement of Gov. Andy Beshear's later start date. While Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the school had a low number of cases, there was a high number of students and staff that were under quarantine from being in contact with COVID-19 positive people.
Bennett said in a letter that schools will resume in-person classes on Monday, Nov. 9. All sporting events were also cancelled the reminder of the week.
Knox and Whitley counties also have been in the red zone consistently. On Wednesday Knox had a 33 incidence rate and Whitley had 47.7.
Whitley County reported 13 new cases on Wednesday and 19 new cases on Tuesday. There are currently 157 active cases with four hospitalized.
Whitley County schools have not been in-person this year as it has remained in the red zone.
Knox County reported 48 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total active cases to 189. Twenty-one of those cases are from a congregate setting.
One of the new cases was also reported by the health department as being an employee at Dollar General in Barbourville. Anyone who visited the store from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 or 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 should monitor for symptoms. If you show signs of COVID-19, you should be tested, the Knox County Health Department said.
Knox County schools did go in-person for a couple weeks before returning to virtual learning over the last three weeks.
