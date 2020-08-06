Laurel County reports fifth COVID-19 related death on Thursday

Laurel County Health Department officials reported the county's fifth death from the coronavirus on Thursday - a 91-year-old man who had been hospitalized.
That report came from Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, when reporting the latest numbers of positive tests on Thursday afternoon.
Ten new COVID cases on Thursday brings the county's total to 412, with 8,888 tests being administered thus far.
All cases reported on Thursday are recovering at home, as well as two previously reported cases on July 17, who are also now recovered. Those two were a 16-year-old male and 32-year-old male.
Those who were listed by the Laurel County Health Department on Thursday were: 35-year-old male, 16-year-old female, 10 year-old female, 25-year-old male, 13-year-old female, 23-year-old female, 37-year-old female, 15-year-old male, 61-year-old female and 23-year-old female.
Hensley said that one case previously reported was a duplicate and has been removed from the list and that one previously reported case (48-year-old female) is now hospitalized.
The county surpassed 400 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, as 10 more people tested positive. One of those cases, a 65-year-old female, is currently hospitalized. The other nine remain in self-isolation at home.
Kentucky remains under the 30-day mandate to wear masks in all public places as the numbers of people testing positive continues to spread, although Kentucky has seen some decline in cases recently.
