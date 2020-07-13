TRI-COUNTY — Laurel County Health Department reported a death related to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing Laurel County's death total to four since the pandemic began.
The death was an 88-year-old male.
Fifteen new cases were reported in Laurel County over the weekend and Monday.
Saturday – 10 new cases (all recovering at home)
• 46 year old female
• 19 year old male
• 77 year old female
• 44 year old female
• 7 year old male
• 35 year old female
• 2 year old female
• 34 year old female
• 20 year old female
• 5 year old female
Sunday – 3 new cases (all recovering at home)
• 60 year old female
• 59 year old female
• 38 year old female
Today (Monday) – 2 new cases (both recovering at home)
• 50 year old female
• 30 year old female
Laurel County has a total of 217 cases with 144 active. Nine are hospitalized while 135 are recovering at home. Sixty-nine have recovered.
The Laurel County Health Department reported Monday that 5,956 tests have been performed in the county.
Knox County is reporting a total of 115 COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began, an updated number of how many cases are still active was not available from the Knox County Health Department.
Thirteen new cases were reported Monday, including two of those being residents of Christian Health Center and one an employee of the nursing home. Another on of the 13 is a child.
Knox County Health Department Director Rebecca Rains said there has been an increase in the community spread of COVID-19 and residents should follow recommended guidelines including staying home if you feel sick, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands often and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Whitley County Health Department is now reporting 45 residents who have tested positive with COVID-19. Thirty-three cases remain active with 12 having recovered. Seven of the 45 cases are being reported as probable.
Probable cases mean they have not had the PCR test which is required to confirm that they have COVID-19. Probable cases can include those who are showing symptoms who have been in contact with someone known to have COVID-19 or they have had a positive antigen or antibody test.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.