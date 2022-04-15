CORBIN — The Corbin Senior Citizen Center opened its doors this month after the pandemic caused them to shut and on Tuesday, Laurel County Judge/Executive David Westerfield presented the center with a donation of $2,500 to help in its operations.
"I feel honored that I could be here today to present this check," Westerfield said. "I am very community-oriented and community-minded. I love taking care of our people. It doesn't matter if you're from Knox, Laurel, Whitley, it doesn't matter to me. You guys are all humans and my people. I drove for UPS for 32 years so I probably been to everybody's house in here at one time or another."
"We're going to continue to support you all and see that you get the nourishment and nutrition that you need," he added.
The Corbin Senior Citizen Center had to close its doors in March 2020. It was able to reopen for a couple of weeks in the summer of 2021 before having to shut them again. It continued to provide meals by delivering or bringing them to seniors' vehicles at the center.
Site-Based Director Shelia Mills said it's been like a family reunion since the center has reopened and that they're all getting back into a routine.
