LONDON - Motorists traveling along I-75 near London’s northern exit last Thursday afternoon may have noticed a structure fire near the Heritage Hills Banquet Hall and Theater. Winds carried dark smoke past the Heritage as flames engulfed the adjacent abandoned house. Outside the home, small groups of firefighters with various department names depicted on the back of their jackets huddle together as they assessed the fire’s damage. Amongst the groups were members with the word “Instructor” printed on the back of their jackets.
“We’re doing a training burn,” said Chantz McPeek, Training Coordinator with the Kentucky Fire Commission’s 13th District, which covers Bell, Clay, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Owsley, Rockcastle and Whitley counties.
McPeek and members of this team travel throughout the district providing training opportunities for firefighters in a variety of ways. A quick glance at the district’s training calendar available online shows upcoming trainings covering a range of topics from emergency and disasters planning to hazmat awareness.
As for the structure fire training, McPeek says District 13 tries to do them as often as they can. Over the course of the last three or four years, McPeek said the group has performed similar trainings on Fifth Street and Barbourville Street, as well as in the East Bernstadt, Camp Ground and Keavy communities.
Around 15 firefighters from London City, Laurel County and McWhorter fire departments alongside 10 instructors attended Thursday’s training, which McPeek said aimed at showcasing the different stages of fire behavior and fire dynamics.
“It’s all education,” he said. “We do a lot of safety things when we do this training burn, such as identifying exits, showing them exactly what we’re doing. It’s all preplanned.”
McPeek said the group had decided not to perform an interior attack during the training, as the building being used had sat vacant for a number of years and instructors were worried about the structure’s integrity. McPeek said the abandoned home had been donated by the Laurel County Tourism Commission for Thursday’s training.
“Anytime that we get an acquired structure, which is what we call these donated [structures] to do training on, it’s greatly appreciated,” he said, noting that without the donated structures, firefighters are limited on the types of realistic trainings they get to experience.
“This gives the most realistic opportunity for them to see what they would face,” he added. “But the only downfall of that is, we’ve got to really look at our safety aspects when we’re doing so because it’s a more dangerous evolution when we do them as a live fire training,” McPeek continued. “It’s a lot more dangerous, we’ve got to do a lot more safety. That’s why we have ten instructors and 15 students.”
McPeek said structure fire trainings can vary in length and that it usually depends on the size of the structure and the number of students attending the training. However, he said typically they can last around eight hours.
