LAUREL COUNTY -- The Laurel County Fire Department has launched a new phone app this week that includes two sections pertaining to COVID-19.
"To our knowledge it's one of the first ones in the area," said Laurel County Fire Chief Terry Wattenbarger. "We're the first emergency service to actually have a mobile app like that."
Wattenbarger said the fire department's main focus with the app is public information. The Laurel County Fire Department will be able to send the public push notifications through the app, informing them of accidents, fires, and other emergencies happening within the Laurel County Fire Department's service area.
"We can't push every callout that we get, but we do work a major part of the interstate," explained Wattenbarger. "So, if there's an interstate closure or something of that nature, that's something we're wanting to really work and strive towards getting that information out to the public as quickly as possible to basically keep them away from the area and let them know that there is a hazardous situation."
The app includes several buttons for its users to click on. Each button opens a new page displaying information to the user. The app's sections include: an about us section, a section displaying the fire department's mission statement, a meet the chief section, a fire safety section, a contact section, a smoke alarm section, a section displaying the fire department's location and vehicle fleet, a section to request a visit to the fire station, a section for the fire department to upload photos, a section for a membership application, a section displaying the fire department's board of directors, three separate sections linking users to fire department's Facebook, Instagram, and website, and two sections pertaining to COVID-19.
The first COVID-19 button listed in the app, when pressed, takes users to a page displaying information about the coronavirus.
"With the current developments with COVID-19, we felt like the more aware we could make the public on what to do, the better off they are," Wattenbarger said.
The section includes phone numbers to the COVID-19 hotline and the state's COVID-19 website, as well as a phone number to report those businesses and people not practicing social distancing, and to report business closures. This section also includes the state's phone number to report price gouging and an info-graphic displaying how to stop the spread of germs.
The second COVID-19 button on the app allows its user to fill out a from requesting the fire department to deliver goods to the user during the current social distancing.
The COVID-19 delivery section asks the user to fill in their name, email address, phone number, location of the items being requested for pickup, and where the user would like the items delivered.
"Then, somebody from the fire department would contact them directly," explained Wattenbarger. "We go pickup whatever it is, and actually deliver it to the residents and leave it on their porch, or whatever predesignated spot was arranged with them, that way there would be no human-to-human contact, hopefully reducing the spread of the virus."
Wattenarger said the fire department would prioritize medicine, groceries, and other life essential needs. He also said that the fire department could handle money, and that anything ordered by the user would need to be paid for before hand.
To download the Laurel County Fire Department's app search for Laurel County Fire Department in either the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. The app is free to download.
