CORBIN — Corbin City Commission approved a request from Wallen's Towing and Recovery for the business to be annexed into the Corbin city limits during the commission's monthly meeting on Monday.
The business is located on US 25W in Laurel County, which is an area that the City of Corbin can now annex thanks to SB 274 which was passed in Kentucky legislature last year and permitted to become law without signature by the governor. It allows cities, such as Corbin, who were originally chartered in two counties, the opportunity to annex into a third neighboring county on a voluntary basis provided it has existing infrastructure.
With four vacancies in Corbin's dispatch center, the commissioners decided to approve raising starting pay for dispatchers to $13 an hour to be able to compete with other area dispatch centers that are paying as much. Corbin Police Department Chief Rusty Hedrick said the pay had been an issue for quite some time and the dispatch center had seen employees leave to work at the higher-paying centers.
Corbin Fire Chief Barry McDonald said the dispatchers are essential as they are their first line of defense.
The commissioners also approved raising the pay of the dispatchers already working there to $14 an hour.
Mayor Suzie Razmus proclaimed April to be PRIDE Spring Cleanup month and encouraged residents to help keep the city free of litter.
The commissioners approved a lease agreement with the NIBROC AA group to use office space in city hall after the group had to relocate their meetings due to the demolition of the old recreation building.
Corbin City Commissioners Trent Knuckles and Brandon Shepherd failed to second a motion to approve the appointment of fellow Commissioner Allison Moore to the Corbin Industrial Development Commission. Mayor Razmus had chosen Moore as the person to appoint to the board, but after Commissioner Seth Reeves presented a motion to approve the appointment, it died for lack of a second.
Knuckles said he wanted to keep boards like that independent of commissioners. Shepherd similarly said he didn't want to over politicize the boards and wanted others to fill those positions.
Reeves said there was a vacancy and he didn't see anyone better than Moore.
In other business:
- The commission appointed Skye Estep as the ABC administrator;
- A discussion of a business license for year-round consumer firework retailers was tabled until more information could be gathered on the state laws regarding the matter.
