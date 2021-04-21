Laurel adds 10 to COVID death total 

Laurel County reported 10 confirmed COVID deaths on Monday in its weekly update.
The Laurel County Heath Department reported several of the new deaths reported were previously pending confirmation on cause of death and had been determined by the state review team in Frankfort that the cause of death was COVID related. The 10 deaths bring the county up to 70 total since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Laurel County Health Department also reported 91 new cases in its weekly update that included number from April 12-18, last Monday through Sunday.
Eleven of the active cases were reportedly hospitalized as of Monday.
Laurel County remains in the orange zone with a 18.8 incidence rate on Tuesday. The state average incidence rate was 12.15.
The incidence rate is calculated over the last seven days.
On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear said at least 1,672,364 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He also announced 609 new COVID-19 cases and a 3.44% positivity rate.
"As our case numbers seem to be plateauing, it's more important than ever for us to make sure our vaccination numbers are rising consistently," said Gov. Beshear. "Let's meet our 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge so we can get back to more of the activities we enjoy and keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe."
