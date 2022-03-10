The cheers of “Let’s go Redhounds” echoed throughout the hallways of Corbin Primary School Tuesday afternoon, as students and their teachers welcomed members of the Corbin High School girls basketball team and cheerleading squad to their school. The stop came as part of a tour around the Corbin school district’s various schools as a send-off to the two teams heading to Rupp Arena for the state’s Sweet 16 Tournament. The Lady Redhounds punched their ticket to the state tournament after claiming the 13th region trophy this past weekend and will open tournament play on Thursday at Rupp. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
