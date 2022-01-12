Kynect health-insurance open enrollment ends Saturday, Jan. 15

Saturday, Jan. 15, is the last day for Kentuckians to sign up for federally subsidized health insurance through Kynect, the state's online portal.
The system that many call "Obamacare" has two more insurers than this year, and its first coverage for vision care. Also, some people will find coverage less expensive, thanks to greater federal subsidies.
Open enrollment on kynect.ky.gov for January has closed, but enrollment for coverage starting Feb. 1 is available until Jan. 15.
On the site, Kentuckians can compare options, apply for coverage and complete their enrollment all on one platform, even if they qualify for Medicaid, which covers about a third of Kentuckians.
"Kynectors," who help Kentuckians sign up for coverage on Kynect, are available for free in every county to answer questions and help people sign up for coverage.
The major insurers offering subsidized plan are Anthem, in every county, and CareSource, in 100 of the 120 counties. A few counties have new insurers; Ambetter from WellCare, in six western counties, and Passport Health Plan by Molina in Jefferson, Oldham and Bullitt counties.
Fourteen counties have only Anthem plans to choose from, down from 26 last year. Most are small and rural, but they include Warren County, the core of metropolitan Bowling Green, the state's third-largest city. Warren and eight neighboring counties also had Anthem as their only choice this year.
For the first time, Kynect has a vision plan. VSP Individual Vision Plans offers a comprehensive eye exam from an in-network doctor, an eyeglass-frame allowance and lens enhancements, such as progressive lenses.
