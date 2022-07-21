Kentucky Voices for Health and its Thrive KY advocacy partners are hosting regional events — including one in Corbin — to provide updates on state and federal policies that impact the health and well-being of Kentuckians.
The two-hour session will be held at the Corbin Public Library on September 27 beginning at 10:30 a.m. and offer updates on the economy, Medicaid, KCHIP, SNAP, housing, transportation, child care, public health, behavioral health, and suicide prevention, as well as new tools available to assist community members with meeting basic needs, and tips on being a more effective advocate in the community.
According to KVH, continuing education and/or professional development credit will be available and that the event is open to anyone who serves their community, including community leaders, public employees, nonprofit organizations, frontline service providers, outreach workers, educators, faith leaders and counselors.
