FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky is expected to receive nearly $104 million in federal funding in the hopes of cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells across the state, including several in the Tri-County.
Orphaned wells are oil and gas wells that have been abandoned by companies or individuals once a well goes dry and for which there is no remaining financially responsible party for the well. According to the National Resources Defense Council, abandoned oil and gas wells can leak harmful chemicals that can contaminate the air, soil, or groundwater around them. Orphaned wells also emit a lot of methane, which is an odorless gas that can seep into nearby buildings and pose major health hazards, as well as be highly explosive.
Cleanup activities will help improve air and water quality while creating Kentucky jobs, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell recently said in a statement.
“This is a problem in nearly every county, but until now, our local governments have not had the funding required to complete cleanup projects on a large scale,” McConnell said. “With today’s funding announcement, Kentucky communities will have the necessary resources to launch new cleanup projects and create Kentucky jobs.”
The funding will come from the Department of the Interior through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, where the Biden administration pledged $1.15 billion to states across the country to clean up thousands of orphaned oil and gas wells.
The Interior Department reported that there are 130,000 documented abandoned wells across the country. In 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency estimated that the number of wells could actually be as high as 2 million to 3 million. An analysis by the Environmental Defense Fund and McGill University found that about 9 million people in the United States live within a mile of an orphaned well.
“It’s a pretty big problem that’s flown under the radar for a long time,” said Adam Peltz, a senior attorney with the Environmental Defense Fund, in a statement.
In Kentucky alone, there are an estimated 14,000 documented orphaned wells, though that number is believed to be much higher.
According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s orphaned well list, as of July 2021, Kentucky had 14,368 documented orphaned wells—one of the highest states in the country. According to the list, the Tri-County accounts for 214 of the state’s abandoned oil and gas wells with Whitley County having the most with 118 documented orphaned wells. Knox County has 62 documented abandoned wells on the list and Laurel County has 34.
