Ky. surpasses 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths; Tri-County seeing lower COVID rates  

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths Monday, the latest grim milestone in the ongoing fight against the global pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The state's rising death toll from COVID-19 has reached at least 10,019, the governor said, calling it “nothing short of tragic.” In another sign of the virus' deadly impact, COVID-19 ranked as the Bluegrass State's third-leading cause of death last year and again so far this year. he said.
“My faith teaches me that each of these individuals is a child of God, irreplaceable to their family and to their community," Beshear said in tribute to those who died from the virus. "And every time we lose someone, especially this many people, it tears at the fabric of who we are.”
A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday on the state Capitol grounds to remember those who died from the virus, the governor said. The artist commissioned to create a pandemic-related monument will be announced at the service, he said. The monument will honor the thousands who died from COVID-19 and the sacrifices made by Kentuckians, he said.
The Tri-County has reached the orange zone, meaning that the incidence rate is between 10 and 25 per 100,000 population. The incidence rate is the average daily new cases per 100,000 population over the previous seven days.
Whitley County was at a 16.5 rate on Monday, according to the Kentucky Department of Health. Laurel County had a 14.8 rate and Knox was at 10.6.
The overall state incidence rate on Monday was 21.26.
Editor Erin Cox added local information to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.