On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear and other state officials updated Kentuckians on the state’s vaccine rollout and announced the state’s third straight week of declining cases and its fourth day in a row with a positivity rate below 9%.
“Remember, we are vaccinating people faster than we get doses from the federal government, and if you’re having a hard time signing up, it’s because there just aren’t enough doses. But we are working hard and everybody is going to get their turn,” said Gov. Beshear.
For the past four weeks, Kentucky has administered more initial doses than it received from the federal government. The Governor reminded Kentuckians that the state can vaccinate up to 250,000 people per week: the only limiting factor for vaccine distribution is supply.
Transportation Secretary and Vaccine Distribution Project Director Jim Gray updated Kentuckians on the commonwealth’s vaccine progress and the Lexington regional vaccination site at Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena, which the state will open tomorrow in partnership with Kroger.
“The goal is that no one will have to drive more than one county away to get a vaccine. We’re not there yet, but that is the goal,” Secretary Gray. “At the Kentucky Horse Park site, set up is underway as we speak today. I’m very optimistic about where things are. Each site is part of a strategic approach to getting these important vaccines into the arms of all Kentuckians who want them.”
In total, 422,500 initial vaccine doses have been sent to Kentucky and 362,271 have been administered: 341,575 initial doses have been sent to the state’s distribution program and 305,757 have been administered through that program; 80,925 initial doses have been sent to Kentucky through the federal long-term care vaccination program that contracts with CVS and Walgreens and 56,514 have been administered through that program.
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 1,623
New deaths: 35
Positivity rate: 8.85%
Total deaths: 3,780
Currently hospitalized: 1,314
Currently in ICU: 337
Currently on ventilator: 178
Local Case Information
The Laurel County Health Department reported 124 new cases since Friday. The number of active cases was not available as of Monday. Seventy-eight cases of the active cases are currently hospitalized and 112 of within a congregate setting. The county reported two deaths on Friday, a 82- and 76-year-old male, bringing the death total from COVID-19 in Laurel to 32.
The Knox County Health Department reported 72 new cases since Friday with 192 active cases.
The Whitley County Health Department reported 49 new cases since Friday, bringing the county's active cases to 204. Eighteen of those are currently hospitalized.
