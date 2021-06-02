KNOX COUNTY — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams addressed the Knox County Chamber of Commerce last Tuesday during a virtual meeting where he discussed the current state of the election system in Kentucky.
Adams, a native of Paducah, served as Deputy General Counsel to Governor Ernie Fletcher before moving to Washington to accept an appointment as Counsel to the U.S. Deputy Attorney General in the second Bush Administration.
Since then, Adams has represented several national political committees, numerous national political figures, and statewide campaign efforts in all 50 states after moving to full-time private practice in election law, first as General Counsel to the Republican Governors Association, and later opening a national practice in the field. In 2016, Adams was appointed to the Kentucky State Board of Elections before being inaugurated as Secretary of State on January 6, 2020.
“I want to give you just a quick update about the state of our election system—what we did last year to accommodate the pandemic and ensure people could vote, what lessons we learned and what we’ve done on a permanent basis to adopt some changes that worked out pretty well from both sides perspectives and then I’ll make sure I’ll leave plenty of time for some feedback anybody has,” Adams said.
Adams said the first bill he proposed and ultimately got passed was a bill requiring a photo ID be presented in order to vote in an election.
“I thought it was absurd that we didn’t require a photo ID,” he said. “We had some county clerks, like your great county clerk Mike Corey, who did ask voters for photo ID but not every clerk did that. Number one, I think you should have voter ID but number two, I think you cannot have different rules in different counties. You need one universal standard—equal protection of the law as the Constitution requires.”
Another issue Adams and government officials had to tackle was running an election in the middle of a pandemic, which Adams believes that Kentucky did successfully.
“The election we had in 2020 was a success I think by any metric,” Adams said. “We had the highest turnout we’ve ever had in the Kentucky election, over two million voters voted in a pandemic—I think that’s pretty remarkable. It was safe. Other states had spikes in COVID cases coming out of their elections, in Kentucky we didn’t. That’s pretty remarkable.”
“There were conspiracy theories about voter suppression, they didn’t turn out to be true,” Adams added. “We had, again, a record turnout. There were also conspiracy theories about election fraud and election fraud is a real thing and I work every day to prevent it but it isn’t something we suffered in 2020. To date, we’ve not had a single indictment come out of our general election or our primary election for voter fraud.”
Adams also discussed the components of House Bill 574, Adams’ “easy to vote, hard to cheat” bill that was passed in April, which included expanding in-person voting by allowing three days of early voting.
“If you believe as I do that in person voting is the gold standard, you can make absentee voting more secure than it is and I think that we’ve done that but it’ll never be as secure as in-person voting,” he said. “Any time you’ve got voting happening without supervision, by definition it is less secure than in-person voting. So if we want to have more of that, if we want to have more secure elections we need to prioritize in person voting and the best way to do that is to have more of it. The best way I’ve found to have secure voting and convenient voting is just to have more opportunities to go vote.”
HB 574 also allows counties to set up vote centers, which would be a place where voters from any part of the county can come vote, regardless of their location within the county. Adams noted the vote centers would be optional.
HB 574 created the absentee voter portal, which would allow officials to track and see the status of absentee ballots and works to make absentee voting more secure. It also lets people “cure” their absentee ballots if a problem, such as a mismatched signature, would otherwise cause it to be thrown out.
The law banned ballot harvesting, allows state officials to quickly remove someone from voter rolls if they’re notified that person has moved and registered to vote in another state, and requires that counties gradually phase out electronic-only voting systems and switch to equipment that can process paper ballots.
“Think about this for a second, the last time that we redid our election code was 1891, before cars, before electricity—that’s when we wrote our election code,” Adams said. “We were long overdue for a revamp of that. The whole reason we have a legislature is to come back once a year is to look at our laws and make them modern for current reality. We’ve now done that with our election. We’ve made these laws more secure from the fraud we’ve been tainted with in the past, especially in Eastern Kentucky, we’ve also made it easier to vote for legal voters and I think we’re going to see a big increase in turnout over the next election cycles.”
