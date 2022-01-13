Ky. National Guard returning to Baptist Health Corbin as COVID numbers surge

CORBIN — The Kentucky National Guard has been called back to assist the hospitals in any capacity needed as the omicron variant becomes the new threat and case numbers soar.
Baptist Health Corbin will welcome 10 National Guard members on Friday.
The National Guard members will be working in a support role for staff. Some of the duties they will be assisting with include entrance screening, traffic control, restocking supplies, supply delivery, equipment delivery and escorting patients. This once again frees up staff to assist the hospital in other ways.
“We continue to see fluctuations in the number of COVID patients,” stated Anthony Powers, President of Baptist Heath. “The omicron variant is the new threat that we face now. We continue to encourage our community to get vaccinated, wear their masks and continue to social distance.
Whitley County Health Department reported 57 new cases on Wednesday, with 384 cases being active. Tuesday saw 68 new cases.
The health department reported 21 percent of those cases have been in kids.
Whitley County has 42.6 percent of its population vaccinated and 29.2 percent of those have received booster shots.
Knox County Health Department reported 31 new cases on Wednesday, with 206 active cases. Tuesday had 45 new cases.
While the Tri-County remains below the state overall incidence rate, it does continue to rise for all three counties.
Whitley County was at 122.5 on Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Department of Health. Knox County was at 99.1 and Laurel was at 61.3. The state's rate was 173.57.
