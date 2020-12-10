Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday was the state’s sixth straight day with a declining positivity rate.
“We continue to see some promising trends in our COVID-19 numbers. They are still far too high, but given that we were experiencing exponential growth before we took those difficult steps, this is evidence that we may not just be slowing down that growth, we may even be plateauing our cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “You have to slow down the train before you stop it, and you have to stop it before you turn it around.”
Whitley County Health Department reported 41 new cases on Wednesday and 48 on Tuesday bringing the county to 378 active cases. Eight Whitley residents are currently hospitalized.
Laurel County Health Department reported 45 new cases on Wednesday and 42 on Tuesday, none of which were hospitalized.
The health department also said that in reviewing its lists, they found some congregate cases that were left of the congregate list from a few weeks back. They were counted in the daily totals but were not specified as congregate at the time. There are 21 active cases in congregate settings currently in Laurel County.
The Laurel County Health Department said there are 1,084 total active cases with 24 currently hospitalized.
Knox County Health Department reported 31 new cases on Wednesday and 32 on Tuesday with one of the new cases being in a congregate setting, bringing the county to 1,455 total cases - Knox County does not provide the number of active cases.
The health department also advised that possible COVID-19 exposures had occurred as IGA in Barbourville from 4-10 p.m. on Dec. 3; at Kroger on Cumberland Falls Highway between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 2 and noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 3; at Pizza Hut in Barbourville between 2 to 11 p.m. Dec. 2, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 and 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5; and Walmart in Barbourville between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 4 and 3 to 11 p.m. ec. 5
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 3,481
New deaths: 16
Positivity rate: 9.23%
Total deaths: 2,118
Currently hospitalized: 1,792
Currently in ICU: 412
Currently on ventilator: 211
Top counties with the most positive cases Wednesday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Warren, Boone and Madison. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 731.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.