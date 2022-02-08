Ky. COVID cases declining, but Knox and Whitley have some of highest rates

TRI-COUNTY — While Kentucky is seeing a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, Whitley and Knox counties are sitting near the top of the highest incidence rates in the state. Whitley County and Knox County had the fifth highest rate on Monday, according to the Kentucky Department of Health, both coming in at 220.2. Laurel County was above the state average at 122.2, but significantly lower than Whitley and Knox counties.
The state average on Monday was 105.76. The incidence rate is the average daily COVID case number per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.
Gov. Andy Beshear said during a press briefing on Monday afternoon that there has been a substantial decrease in Kentucky’s new COVID-19 cases, however deaths remain high.
“For the most part we have good news today. Cases are significantly, if not rapidly, declining,” said Gov. Beshear. “We believe the weather and a lot of places closing for a number of days last week did have an impact. This may make the drop in cases look a little bit larger than it would otherwise be. Regardless, we are definitely moving in the right direction.”
The Governor added, “This is still the fifth highest week in our entire COVID experience. So while we are moving in the right direction, there is still a whole lot of virus out there. We ask people to be careful in the next couple weeks. Next month we may see really serious reductions which might get us to a place we can all be really excited about.”
During the week ending Feb. 6, 46,639 cases were reported in Kentucky and the average test positivity rate was 23.95%.
Laurel County Health Department reported in its weekly update that for the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 4 there were 1,278 new cases of COVID reported in the county. Twenty-four of those cases were hospitalized at the time of reporting.
There were 208 breakthrough cases of the 1,278, meaning 16.28% of those cases had been vaccinated.
Knox County Health Department has continued its daily reports with it reporting 69 new COVID cases on Monday, three of those in vaccinated individuals; 123 new cases on Friday, four of those in vaccinated individuals; 93 on Thursday, 15 of those in vaccinated individual; and 54 on Wednesday, eight of those in vaccinated individuals.
According to the Knox County Health Department, five of the county's cases were hospitalized as of Monday.
The Whitley County Health Department announced Jan. 28 that it had stopped its county-level reporting for COVID-19 due to the increase in cases and at-home tests used in the community that are not reportable.
