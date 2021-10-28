Ky. COVID-19 numbers are lowest in almost 3 months

TRI-COUNTY — Knox and Laurel counties are in the top 30 for the lowest COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky as of Wednesday. Whitley County remains in the top 30 for highest incidence rate, but has seen COVID numbers greatly decline over the last week.
The incidence rate is the average daily new cases per 100,000 population over the previous seven days. The state has seen the overall current incidence rate drop drastically in the last couple of weeks, as of Wednesday the Kentucky Health Department reported the rate at 23.58.
Locally, Laurel County has the lowest incidence rate at 14.6, Knox County was at 15.6 and Whitley County was at 37.8, according to Wednesday report. Laurel and Knox Counties are both in the "orange zone" now as their rate is between 10-25 and Whitley County remains in the "red zone" with a rate over 25.
“We are almost decreasing in cases at the speed that we increased,” said Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday. “That is a very good sign. Our weekly case numbers are the lowest they have been in 11 weeks. Our efforts to get more and more Kentuckians vaccinated have made a huge difference.”
Gov. Beshear also shared more information from Kentucky health care leaders about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
“Over time, your immune response to the vaccine that you got slowly decreases. You are seeing a decrease in protection from getting COVID-19, but very little decrease in your protection from hospitalization. You are still very protected from severe COVID-19 and hospitalization,” said Dr. Rebecca Dutch, virologist at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. “To decrease your chances of getting COVID, they are recommending that certain groups of people go ahead and get a booster. What that will do is basically give your immune system another chance to up its response level. It’s a protective mechanism.”
The Governor said if Kentuckians are over 65, have significant underlying conditions or are exposed to many people through their work, they should get a vaccination booster. The Moderna and Pfizer boosters are ready and available. Kentuckians who got the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine should talk to their doctor about whether they should get a different vaccine for their booster or get another J&J dose.
Whitley County Health Department reported in its daily report on Wednesday 15 new COVID cases with two being children, on Tuesday 14 new cases and on Monday 16 new cases with three being children. It also reported 40.4% of Whitley County is fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
For the week of Oct. 16-22, Whitley County Health Department reported COVID-19 incidence down 33 percent.
Knox County Health Department reported eight new cases including two children on Wednesday, five new cases including one child on Tuesday, and nine new cases including one child on Monday.
Laurel County Health Department reported 105 new cases in its weekly update for the week of Oct. 16-22. The health department reported 15 were hospitalized at the time of the report.
