The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team stopped by the Corbin Area Technology Center's criminal justice classes last week. In addition to a presentation, the Troopers brought the Bearcat, which is an armored personnel carrier they use during the performance of their duties. The Special Response Team are Troopers who respond to hostage situations, high-risk warrant services, surveillance, and barricaded suspects. They operate statewide and are on call 24/7. Each Trooper is selected by their superiors and must have at least three years of experience. | Photos contributed

