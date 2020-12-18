WILLIAMSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Hobert Lee Elswick, 48, on charges related to child sexual abuse material on Thursday.
Elswick was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Williamsburg on Thursday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Elswick is currently charged with five counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and four counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance - first offense. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.
Elswick was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
