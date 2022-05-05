WHITLEY COUNTY—Community members are coming together to host a fundraiser for a Whitley County High School student looking to attend a culinary camp this summer.
Kami Irvin is a 17-year-old aspiring chef who begin cooking at a young age by helping her parents out in the kitchen. Irvin has been a part of FCCLA at Whitley County High School since she was a freshman, taking any and all culinary classes available to her.
In November of last year, Irvin earned a bid to compete in the National FCCLA STAR Events Baking and Pastry Competition in San Diego, California this summer but after much consideration, Irvin instead opted to go to a summer camp that would allow her an opportunity learn and grow in the culinary world.
That’s when community members like Denise McKeehan stepped up to help put together a fundraising event that would help raise the necessary funds for Irvin to attend the Baking and Pastry Arts Camp hosted by Sullivan University in June.
“She really deserves the opportunity to be able to go to the camp,” McKeehan said. “She’s really smart and her way of looking at it was ‘I won’t get to go compete but that was one day of showing what I already know and I would rather go to camp and learn stuff for five days and spend the money that way.’”
This weekend, McKeehan will be hosting “Kookin with Kam,” a three-day fundraising event at Who’d A Thought Pay Lake in Rockholds. The fundraising event will be held Friday evening, Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, offering community members several opportunities to come out and taste some of Irvin’s cooking and help her raise money to attend camp.
On Friday, dinner will be served at the pay lake beginning at 5 p.m., serving hot dogs, homemade chili, chips, dessert and a drink all for $5. Then, on Saturday, there will be a dinner served beginning at 5 p.m. with cabbage rolls, homemade marinara sauce, mashed potatoes, bread, dessert and a drink for $10 per plate. Saturday’s event will also have a live cake and pie auction that will begin at 6 p.m. Any candidates wishing to address the audience will also be given the opportunity to do so that evening.
McKeehan said that Sunday will be geared towards mothers with a Mother’s Day meal beginning at 1 p.m. at the pay lake. Sunday’s meal will include chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, bread, dessert and a drink all for $10.
Irvin, along with her family, will be helping to cook a lot of the food for the weekend’s fundraiser and has already started cooking desserts for the event, as well as making desserts to be sold separate from the event.
McKeehan said Irvin also designed the logo for the fundraising event’s T-shirt, which can be purchased for $20.
Who’d A Thought Pay Lake is located at 5670 Meadow Creek Road in Rockholds. For more information, follow the “Kookin with Kam” Facebook event.
