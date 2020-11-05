With the uncertainty surrounding this year’s general election, both Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis and Knox County Clerk Mike Corey say things went smoothly in their respective counties on Election Day and turnout was some of the highest they have seen.
Whitley County saw 15,430 ballots cast in this year’s election. That includes numbers from early voting and mail-in ballots received by the clerk’s office as of Wednesday morning. Willis says 185 ballots have yet to be returned.
Whitley County has approximately 28,331 registered voters, meaning around 54.5 percent of Whitley Countians registered to vote did so in the 2020 election.
“As long as I’ve been here, this is my 26th year, as far back as even before that, there’s never been a 54 percent turnout ever that I can recall,” said Willis, noting she had to order extra ballots after the election started.
“I was predicting at the beginning maybe 35-40 percent turnout, and it ended up going a little over that, which was phenomenal,” Willis said. “It was a wonderful turnout. I was so proud of Whitley County for actually getting out and voting, and seeing the importance in voting.”
Knox County has seen 13,357 voters, approximately 53.4 percent, cast a ballot.
Corey explained that while that was not a record in Knox County — the county saw a 54.9 percent turnout during President George W. Bush’s re-election — this year’s turnout was one of the highest the county has seen in recent memory.
Knox County issued 2,699 mail-in ballots, and has received 2,504 back. However, Corey said that several of those who received mail-in ballots chose to vote in person instead of mailing in their ballots. Therefore, there are less than 195 ballots yet to be returned to the clerk’s office. Corey did not have that exact number as of Wednesday.
“There’s probably not many in my view,” he said.
“There’s a lot of animosity across the nation with the US Postal Service, but the Barbourville Post Office did an excellent job in helping us facilitate these mail ballots,” Corey later added. “They did everything they could do to make the mail work for us, and I appreciate that.”
Corey said he felt voting went well in his county. Knox County had 10 polling places and Corey said of those sites, only the Lynn Camp site experienced any kind of line.
“Lynn Camp may have had a 15-20 minute line at one point in the day. That’s not really long, but a little longer than I would have liked,” he said. “I guess it’s just a good location. We had people leaving Barbourville working in Corbin and London, they chose to stop at that site.”
Both clerks say early voting went well in their counties and that they would like to see it continued in future elections.
Corey took a hands-on approach with early voting, choosing to work early polling everyday but Monday. He used Monday to help set up Knox County’s 10 Election Day sites, of which most were local schools.
“I would like to thank Kelly Sprinkles, the superintendent of the Knox County schools for providing us with eight of our ten polling places,” noted Corey. “He and his staff did an exceptional job in helping us make things happen.”
Willis said Whitley County saw over 10,000 early votes cast across its two precincts located at Whitley County High School and Corbin Primary School.
“I had so much positive feedback from the Whitley County citizens,” noted Willis. “They would make a point to come back into the office and voice their opinions and all of it was very, very good. I didn’t see or hear one negative thing with the early walk-in voting.”
Willis also said that early voting allowed extra time to help correct any issues voters may have had.
“When you walked in the office here where I had it at the courthouse, if you had a problem with your address, your name change, anything that would cause a problem on voting on Election Day, we were able to send you on down to the election department, get that resolved, walked back down the hall, and cast your vote,” she explained.
All in all, Corey said the whole election process and Election Day went well.
“We had no machine issues. All the equipment worked well. Our election officers did a good job and of course the staff here at the clerk’s office, my staff, always does a good job,” he said. “So overall, a very good day.”
Willis echoed similar sentiments for Whitley County saying, “It went a lot more smoother than I actually anticipated. It was great,” she said. “I’m very pleased. I’m very blessed with a good staff and good election officers that worked very hard yesterday. I know they were under just a little bit of pressure with COVID-19, but they did well. They did very well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.