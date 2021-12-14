Knox-Whitley Humane Association planning trip to Western Ky. to help with pet, livestock needs

CORBIN - “We’ve done a lot of fundraiser events in the past, but this one’s a little different,” Christian Mansfield, a volunteer coordinator with Knox-Whitley Humane Association (KWHA), said on the efforts he and the shelter were taking on to assist those in Western Kentucky after the area was ravaged by storms and tornadoes this past weekend.
Mansfield, who has worked with the KWHA in some capacity for the past six years, said the tragedy of this past weekend’s storms go far beyond structural damage. And while there have been reports of “tremendous efforts” in saving and rescuing people, Mansfield said there usually isn’t as much attention given to the animals in impacted areas.
“There was a lot of livestock casualties and injuries,” Mansfield said. “Western Kentucky is very big in cattle and the cattle industry and so forth, so there were a lot of farms that were completely destroyed,” he added. “And that’s a lot of the hidden numbers that you’re not hearing about on the news right now.”
In effort to help both the people and animals of Western Kentucky, Mansfield and the KWHA are accepting donations ahead of their planned trip to the impacted area next week. He said that in talking with officials from the Muhlenberg County Humane Society, he found some of the items most needed were animal crates and cages to be used for transporting animals.
Mansfield said it didn’t matter if the crates were new or used, but did say crates that could collapse or be broken down would be best. But given the circumstances and because he knows animal crates can be expensive, Mansfield said any kind of crate would be useful, as he’s heard of people having to sleep in their vehicles with their pets.
“Many, many, many people have been displaced from their pets and they’ve lost their homes. They don’t have anywhere to keep those pets,” Mansfield explained. “Having the crates actually makes it easier for people to temporarily hold those animals until the owners can find a more reasonable shelter.”
The group is also accepting animal feed to donate. Mansfield said they would accept dog and cat food, but that they were also looking to collect food for livestock and other farm animals.
“We’ve already had some people step forward and want to donate horse feed for horses,” he said. “It can be chickens, it can be horses, cattle, sweet feed, anything of that nature that involves animals, that’s what we do,” he later added.
Because several people in Western Kentucky are still without power and running water, Mansfield said the group was hoping to collect a large portion of baby wipes and other hygiene products to donate. The items donated will be delivered to the Muhlenberg County Humane Society in Greenville. The shelter managed to survive the storm and will act as a staging area for volunteers and donated items. Donated items will then be transported from the shelter to surrounding communities hit by the same tornado that hit Mayfield, said Mansfield.
Mansfield said the group would welcome more volunteers to accompany on their trip next week. Anybody wanting to volunteer first needs to call the KWHA, as transportation accommodations need to be figured out. The group currently has a caravan of three vehicles making the trip, including one six-passenger van, and plans to leave Tuesday, December 21, at 6 a.m. from the KWHA.
Mansfield said that volunteers that went with the group next week would most likely be split into different groups. He said some would be assisting in search and rescue missions, while the other group would help sort and process the various donated items.
“The things they’re going to need in order to help with search and recovery are going to be gloves, work shoes, food, things like that for themselves, because these areas don’t have anything. There are no restaurants opened, there are no gas stations that are working,” Mansfield said on people wanting to volunteer and take the trip.
Donations can be dropped off at the KWHA located at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Monetary contributions via check need to be addressed to the Muhlenherg County Humane Society and mailed to P.O. Box 164 Greenville, KY 42345.
Mansfield said since posting about the fundraiser and trip on his personal Facebook account, he has been overwhelmed with the amount of responses from local people reaching out to see how they can help.
“It’s what we do as people,” he said. “These are our fellow citizens on the other end of the state and they would do the same thing for us.”
