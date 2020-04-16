CORBIN — While COVID-19 has forced the organization to change some procedures, the Knox-Whitley Humane Association is still adopting and is now offering curbside adoption.
Knox-Whitley Humane Association Director Melissa McElroy said she’s had to make some hard changes and she’s hoping it doesn’t last long.
All animals that are ready to go home have been posted to the shelter's Facebook page. Anyone who finds an animal that they like via social media can just call the shelter, set up a time and the shelter will adopt out curbside. Thankfully at this time almost all of the dogs have been adopted or fostered out, however there are plenty of cats that are still in need of homes.
The facility is currently closed to the public. All adoptions and donations are being handled by appointment only in order to keep large numbers of people from coming in together at one time as well as for the safety of the employees. But the shelter still has a commitment to re-home animals.
McElroy said she is seeing a lot of of community members who have just lost their job or their hours have been cut and they’re having a hard time feeding their animals. She has also seen a lot of interest from community members who are willing to adopt but don’t feel financially stable enough with all the uncertainty in this time, as they too have lost jobs.
“It’s just really a sad time for everybody,” said McElroy.
In this time, like always the shelter continues to need adoption and donations but they also really need people to share their social media posts. And McElroy welcomes good vibes for all the shelter pets, volunteers and employees.
The Hiking For Paws group continues to grow and they are still hiking, however the group has to stay under 10 people to be in compliance with social distancing.
If you’re considering adoption McElroy reminds the animals will help to keep you #healthyathome.
The shelter, also needs puppy and kitten food.
In an effort to dispute rumors, McElroy reminds pet owners that according to the CDC there is no evidence that shows that animals can get the coronavirus from humans or vice versa. And always adopt, don’t shop and spay and neuter pets.
For now a May 5K fundraiser is still scheduled and community members can sign up for that online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.