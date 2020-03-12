BARBOURVILLE — Barbourville’s City Council heard reports from the city’s departments during its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday evening.
Barbourville City Fire Chief Doug Dozier reported the city’s fire department was called out on one brush fire last month. The fire department also responded to one fire alarm in February as well. Barbourville’s Fire Department also helped EMS with a lift assist. Dozier said the department responded to two vehicle accidents, with one extrication.
Barbourville City Police Chief Winston Tye reported 16 accidents last month. He also reported 12 DUIs, 75 arrests and 180 violations. Tye said his department opened 11 new cases and answered over 500 calls for service.
Code Enforcement Officer Corey Moren reported that the city of Barbourville is still partnering with the city of London in recycling.
Moren also announced that he is working on a grant to help with a possible expansion to the city’s Splash Pad at Thompson Park. He said he hopes to know whether the city received the grant by the end of budget year.
Barbourville Tourism Director Denise Wainscott announced that Barbourville Tourism is in the beginning stages of designing a new website. She said it should launch within the next six weeks.
Wainscott announced that the Tri-County Leader of the Year Banquet will be held at First Baptist Church in Barbourville on March 24. Tickets are $30. This year’s Leader of the Year is John Bill Keck. The organization will also posthumously honor Curt Corey.
Wainscott also reminded the council of the Knox UNITE fishing tournament being held Saturday, March 28. This year’s Redbud Festival will be April 17-18 at the Knox County Extension Office.
Knox Street Thunder will start on the first Saturday in April and will continue until October. Movie Nights will also start back up in April, and will be held on the first Friday of each month.
During the meeting the council also passed the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s June 30, 2020 budget.
“Whereas, the city had to make changes to income, expenses due to increases and grant income, delinquent taxes, municipal road funds, aid funds, the sale of surplus property, the decrease in recycling revenue and franchise taxes, and the purchase of vehicles for the fire and street departments and upgrades in the park system,” read Barbourville Mayor David Thompson from the ordinance.
The ordinance would amend the budget to the following: the city’s receipts and revenues would total $4,994,552, as would its total revenue and cash. Thompson read that the appropriations and administration would total $1,600,430, the police department $1,324,600, the street department $1,112,224, the fire department $223,798, the city’s recreation fund $206,040, and tourist and recreation $527,460, for a total appropriation of $4,994,552.
The council members present at Thursday’s meeting also approved the first reading of an ordinance that sets the city’s Pay Classification Plan.
Under this plan, the following positions would have a negotiable salary: city administration officer, city clerk, code enforcement officer, custodians, police chief and assistant chief, the city’s superintendent and assistant superintendent, season recreational manager, part-time RV park manager, fire chief, and tourism director.
The wage for an assistant clerk would be set at $10/hour minimum and $20/hour maximum. A part-time building inspector’s salary would be set at a minimum $400/month with a maximum, unspecified, salary. A shift commander, lieutenant, or star general's pay would be set to a minimum of $14/hour with a maximum of $22/hour. A patrol officer, or Rank 1 detective’s pay would be set at $11/hour minus, and $18/hour maximum. A patrol officer recruit’s pay would be $10/hour starting off, with a $12.50/hour maximum. A police clerk’s pay is set at a minimum $10/hour, $18/hour maximum. A laborer working for the city’s street department would earn $8/hour minimum and $22/hour maximum. A tourism assistant would have their pay set at $10/hour minimum, and $20/hour maximum. Part-time tourism assistant would have their minus pay set at the same minimum level as a fill-time assistant, but the maximum pay would be set at $15/hour. Seasonal laborers, maintenance workers, and recreational staff would have their pay set at minimum wage.
The City Council unanimously approved the reappointing of Loretta Gray and Joann Maybrier to the city’s Code Enforcement Board.
Mayor Thompson said he hasn’t spoken to either Gray or Maybrier, but suspects that both will reaccept their positions on the board. The board did not meet at all last year.
Mayor Thompson reported that the city had received the new playground equipment for Thompson Park. The playground’s old equipment has been taken down, and Thompson said city officials are now waiting a stretch of dry weather to install the new equipment.
Thompson also announced that action on the roads in the Three Oaks community is set to begin and that officials are waiting for clear weather.
“As of right now, it looks like it’s going 100% to what the council agreed to last [meeting], if the other entity does what they said they would do,” said Thompson. “And it looks like he was 100% supportive when we spoke to him. Absolutely no questions, no problems doing it,” Thompson said on the subdivision’s developer, Charles Sprinkles.
Thompson also discussed with the council a Facebook post that had garnered the council’s attention. Thompson said that he has called some city residents reminding them to pay their city taxes since he’s been mayor. Recently, a Facebook post criticizing the mayor for this practice had started being shared online.
Thompson then asked the council if they would like for him to continue calling and reminding citizens of the outstanding balance on their property taxes. The council did not officially vote, as Thompson was just looking for feedback. The council agreed that Thompson should continue to making calls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.