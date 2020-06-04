BARBOURVILLE — Local vehicle enthusiasts are in luck as the city of Barbourville will be hosting two events that are sure to make any gear head happy.
The Barbourville Tourism Commission has announced that the annual Knox Street Thunder event is scheduled to return to the city’s town square this Saturday, June 6, from 5-10 p.m. Originally slated to fall on the first Saturday of each month between April-October, this year’s Knox Street Thunder’s opening weekend and May event were delayed due to COVID-19 and state regulations against large gatherings.
“Out of concern for our fellow motor heads, we have chosen to cancel the first scheduled Knox Street Thunder show on April 4, 2020,” the event posted in March on its Facebook page. “Please take this time in your garage to make your cars better and badder than ever.”
On Saturday, the city will also host the first ever Dirty South Truck Show at Barbourville’s Waterpark from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Event organizer Travis Smith said he and his brother wanted to bring a truck and Jeep show to Barbourville because he felt there wasn’t anything in the area for folks who specifically enjoyed trucks and Jeeps. And as a result, the two enthusiasts have had to travel several miles to attend similar events in the past.
“The only car show that there is, is more geared towards antiques, classics, hotrods, stuff like that,” explained Smith. “Anytime we go to a truck show, we’ve got to travel, whether it’s a Daytona truck meet down in Florida or RodRun in Gatlinburg. So, we were just chatting one day on the phone and was like, let’s just do our own. That’s why it’s no cars. We just want trucks and Jeeps, because there’s nothing like that for anybody around here.”
Much like Knox Street Thunder, The Dirty South Truck Show will be free for spectators. It will also feature a live DJ and food from Barbourville’s Backroads Barbecue. Smith says he also has plans on hosting a raffle for multiple items throughout the day. One such item is an 8x10 building donated by Hubbard’s Cabins in Barbourville. Raffle tickets are $2 apiece and were provided to those who paid and submitted their trucks and Jeeps for competitions. According to Smith, all proceeds from raffle tickets will be donated to St. Jude’s Hospital.
Speaking of competitions, The Dirty South Truck Show will also host a flex competition sponsored by A2Z Performance out of Middlesboro.
“We have got a custom built trophy for the flex competition and we’ve got some for the truck show part that we’re doing,” Smith noted. “We’ve got some different ones made for the lifted class, the lowered class, the Jeeps, and classics as well."
Similar to other events like Knox Street Thunder, Smith had to cancel the first two scheduled Dirty South Truck Shows earlier this year due to COVID-19. However, Smith says he feels confident that there will be a good number of trucks and Jeeps present this Saturday.
“We’re expecting a pretty big turnout. We’re in a lot of truck pages and stuff,” Smith explained. “I’ve got a Jeep club from Tennessee coming and a truck club. I’ve got a truck group from up in northern Kentucky, the Frankfort area, they’re coming down. We’re expecting a pretty good turnout around, on the low end, around 50-plus vehicles, just trucks alone. We’re expecting a decent little show for around here.”
The Dirty South Truck Show will host an event the first weekend of every month, excluding July 4 weekend. Smith said he had been in talks with Barbourville Mayor David Thompson about potentially combining his truck and Jeep show with Knox Street Thunder for the holiday, but they both agreed to see how The Dirty South Truck Show’s first event went this weekend before finalizing plans.
For now, Smith plans on hosting an event every month until September, but hasn’t ruled out a potential October show, should there be a demand for it.
“It’s something to do,” he said. “There ain’t much to do around here. It’s good clean fun bringing people together.”
