[UPDATED to reflect that one teen has returned home as of Tuesday afternoon.]
BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help locate two teens out of Knox County.
Two juveniles were reported missing as of 9 p.m. Monday from the Boone Heights/Barbourville area. One remains missing as of 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Wyatt Courtney, 16, was last seen wearing black pants with rips in them, a cream/white colored hoodie with "Rick and Morty" cartoon characters. Courtney is 5’8" and 206 pounds with a medium build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the pair of teens, the Knox County Sheriff's Department urges you to contact them at (606) 546-3181.
