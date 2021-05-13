Knox Science Olympiad does well in state competition

 Science Olympiad team at Knox Central had a good season. | Photo contributed

In his first year of coaching the Science Olympiad team at Knox Central, William Bowling is proud of his students for overcoming barriers to place at the state tournament.

“This year has presented several challenges, from a late start to virtual competitions,” explained Bowling, who is also the engineering teacher at the school.

“I’m incredibly proud of how well our team performed despite all of these obstacles along the way. The state tournament is always extremely competitive, even in a virtual year, but our students have outdone themselves yet again.”

The students certainly outdid themselves, Bowling stated. Here is a list of how each team placed at the state tournament:

Anatomy

6th – Lynnsey Cole & Nate Partin

Astronomy

3rd – Devin Carpenter

9th – Gaven Smith & Drew Hale

Boomilever

1st – Jaxon Lawson & Josiah Brown

3rd – Connor Mullis & Alex Smith

Chemistry Lab

7th – Macy Whitehead & Nate Partin

Circuit Lab

7th – Logan Callihan

13th – David Stewart

Codebusters

18th – Madison Payne, Taylor Payne, Jadyn Belile

Designer Genes

11th – Lynnsey Cole & Skylar Carnes

13th – Devin Carpenter & Kaylee Smith

Dynamic Planet

10th – Madison Payne

Experimental Design

13th – Drew Hale, Jadyn Belile, Taylor Payne

15th – Cadence Spencer, Devin Carpenter

Forensics

4th – Lynnsey Cole & Skylar Carnes

Fossils

4th – Macy Whitehead & Nate Partin

Gravity Vehicle

3rd – Alex Smith & Connor Mullis

7th – Jaxon Lawson & Josiah Brown

Machines

11th – Logan Callihan

Ornithology

8th – Lynnsey Cole & Macy Whitehead

Water Quality

3rd – Madison Payne & Lynnsey Cole

Write It CAD It

1st – David Stewart & Kaylee Smith

3rd – Josiah Brown & Madison Payne

Write It Do It

2nd – David Stewart & Kaylee Smith

