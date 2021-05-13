Knox Science Olympiad does well in state competition

In his first year of coaching the Science Olympiad team at Knox Central, William Bowling is proud of his students for overcoming barriers to place at the state tournament.
“This year has presented several challenges, from a late start to virtual competitions,” explained Bowling, who is also the engineering teacher at the school.
“I’m incredibly proud of how well our team performed despite all of these obstacles along the way. The state tournament is always extremely competitive, even in a virtual year, but our students have outdone themselves yet again.”
The students certainly outdid themselves, Bowling stated. Here is a list of how each team placed at the state tournament:
Anatomy
6th – Lynnsey Cole & Nate Partin
Astronomy
3rd – Devin Carpenter
9th – Gaven Smith & Drew Hale
Boomilever
1st – Jaxon Lawson & Josiah Brown
3rd – Connor Mullis & Alex Smith
Chemistry Lab
7th – Macy Whitehead & Nate Partin
Circuit Lab
7th – Logan Callihan
13th – David Stewart
Codebusters
18th – Madison Payne, Taylor Payne, Jadyn Belile
Designer Genes
11th – Lynnsey Cole & Skylar Carnes
13th – Devin Carpenter & Kaylee Smith
Dynamic Planet
10th – Madison Payne
Experimental Design
13th – Drew Hale, Jadyn Belile, Taylor Payne
15th – Cadence Spencer, Devin Carpenter
Forensics
4th – Lynnsey Cole & Skylar Carnes
Fossils
4th – Macy Whitehead & Nate Partin
Gravity Vehicle
3rd – Alex Smith & Connor Mullis
7th – Jaxon Lawson & Josiah Brown
Machines
11th – Logan Callihan
Ornithology
8th – Lynnsey Cole & Macy Whitehead
Water Quality
3rd – Madison Payne & Lynnsey Cole
Write It CAD It
1st – David Stewart & Kaylee Smith
3rd – Josiah Brown & Madison Payne
Write It Do It
2nd – David Stewart & Kaylee Smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.