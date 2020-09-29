Monday was supposed to be the first day students in Whitley and Knox counties were able to return back to in-person classes, however only Knox County students were given that opportunity come Monday morning.
School districts in both counties have heeded advice from Frankfort and are following the four-color metrics guide created by the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) earlier this month. The guide lists each county in one of four colors and helps aid public school officials in making the decision on whether or not to open their doors to in-person classes or not. The guide is only applicable however, if the Commonwealth’s infection rate stands at less than 6 percent.
The four colors of the guide are green, yellow, orange and red. Counties colored green are those with fewer than one case per 100,000 county residents. School districts in green counties can hold either in-person or remote classes.
Yellow counties are those with 9.9 or fewer cases per 100,000 people, and allows in-person or remote learning and sports, but with heightened mitigation steps coordinated by local officials and school administrators.
Orange counties are those with 24.9 or fewer cases per 100,000. The DPH says school districts in orange counties should take into account a variety of factors to determine if they should move to remote learning exclusively. Sports still would be allowed, but there must be strict adherence to health guidelines.
Red counties are those with more than 25 cases per 100,000 and means school districts should move the following week to all-virtual instruction. Sports and all extracurricular activities must be suspended.
On Saturday, those school districts located in Whitley County announced that because the county had been listed red in the latest version of the DPH’s metric, they would not be returning to in-person classes.
“Yesterday, there were 32 COVID-19 cases in Whitley County as reported by our local health department,” read the announcement from the Whitley County School District. “This is the highest one day total to date. After talking with the local health department and local health officials, we feel that returning to in-seat instruction on Monday is not the wise or safe thing to do for our students, their families or our staff.”
Both the Corbin and Williamsburg school districts echoed Whitley County’s statement, saying that their students would continue with virtual learning until the county’s positivity rate of 37.03 decreased.
As of Sunday evening, Knox County was listed as an orange county with a positivity rate of 20.6. As a result, the school district is allowing those students who choose to do so, to return to in-person classes four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday will be a virtual-learning day for every student, regardless if they chose to return to in-person classes or not. This will allow each school’s sanitation staff time to thoroughly clean, and disinfect high-traffic areas.
“It will also give our teachers an opportunity to check on students, follow up on any questions, and prepare additional lessons,” noted Frank Shelton, the Director of Communications and Governance of the Knox County School District. “Our goal once the number of positive cases decreases is to move to a five day a week in school option.”
According to Shelton, all students in Knox County were provided a Chromebook for use while they have been learning at home. Chromebook were also provided to those students returning to in-person classes as well.
For those students without internet access at home, school lessons have been prepared in advance on flash drives and distributed. There are lessons for each day and once a student completes all that are on the flash drive, they will return it to school and receive a new one.
“We are working on the logistics of assisting families that do not have internet access,” Shelton said. “For our students that will continue to learn at home, that will be a commitment for the remainder of the semester with very few exceptions. We have added an after hours technology support telephone number and email address for both students and staff to have access to. It is being staffed each day until 8 p.m.”
Knox County schools have also added signage throughout their schools reminding students and staff to socially distance, to wear a mask, and in some cases will display which direction to move throughout the building.
Water fountains in Knox County’s schools have been covered to prevent use in most areas. Students may use a water bottle and refill them at designated fountains. Knox County has also purchased bottled water for each school to distribute as needed to students and staff.
The school district is also in the process of hiring additional substitute teachers to help limit the number of subs that will teach in multiple schools throughout the district.
Shelton said that those students returning to in-person classes will have their temperatures checked and monitored by school staff before entering their respective schools.
“We will have bus monitors doing a health check as soon as students enter the bus,” he said. “If they are running a temperature, they will safely be taken back to their home. For those that are dropped off by their family, each school will have a health check point in the drop off area that each student must go through before exiting their vehicle.”
Shelton said that masks must be worn while riding the bus, and before a student exits their vehicle if they are being dropped off by a guardian. If a student is found with a temperature or showing signs of symptoms during the day, they will be isolated and their parent or guardian will be called to come and pick them up.
School breakfasts will be served in a grab-and-go style as students enter the building, with student grabbing their breakfast and eating it in their homeroom or first period class. School lunches will be on rotations with each school using creating their own own tentative schedules for students to eat in their cafeterias.
For those older students with multiple classes, Shelton says the school district is tackling that challenge in two different ways.
“At the middle school where students are on teams, the students will remain in the same room and the teachers will rotate in and out,” he explained. “At the high school level, the typical schedule will be divided among days. A student might attend first, second, and third periods on Monday and Tuesday, and fourth, fifth and sixth on Thursday and Friday.”
The start and end times for each school in the Knox County school district have also been modified. For a complete list of each school’s start and end time, along with additional information on how in-person learning will be handled in the Knox County school district, visit https://www.knoxkyschools.com/backtoschool.
