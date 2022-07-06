BARBOURVILLE — When middle and high school students return to school this August, there will be one less item adding weight to their shoulders as they adjust to their new classes.
At the June 16 meeting of the Knox County Board of Education, members heard the second and final reading of policy revisions which included backpacks.
Backpacks are no longer permitted for middle and high school students. Students will have access to lockers, as needed, to store any belongings.
Similar forms of bags including duffle bags, book bags, and brief-case style bags are all prohibited.
There are a few exceptions to the policy:
-Student athletes needing to transport items to school for practice or play may do so. These bags will be collected as students enter and will be stored in the school until they are needed.
-Students participating in overnight trips that need to bring bags and luggage to school may do so. These bags will be collected as students enter and will be stored in the school until they are needed.
Backpacks, and forms of backpacks, are just one article that may warrant a safety concern and be considered prohibited by school administrators.
This policy does not apply to elementary school students.
