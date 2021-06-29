Knox road department surplus items approved for sale

KNOX COUNTY — The property that once housed the entire Knox County Road Department will soon be for sale, as the members of the fiscal court approved listing the property as surplus during Wednesday evening’s meeting.
The decision comes after most of the road department was moved following Mike Mitchell being elected Judge-Executive in 2018.
“One of the first things I did, I think it was in February, we found a farm over here behind the nursing home and started moving the road department,” Mitchell told the Times-Tribune.
The old location, located on Highway 3439, was just .92 acres, says Mitchell. Over time, the property became unsuitable and no longer large enough to house all of the equipment and work being done by the road department.
“We didn’t even have room to park our employees,” Mitchell said.
Most of the road department has transitioned to the new 14-acre property, although some of the work being performed and the county’s solid waste department are still being housed at the old facility. Mitchell said funds from selling the old property would be used to build a garage at the newer property so that a full transition could move forward. The mobile home at the old facility that currently houses the solid waste department would not be included in the sale, as Mitchell says future plans are to move it to the new facility.
“That way we’ll have all of our operations in one spot,” noted Mitchell.
Later in the meeting, Mitchell announced Ford Brothers Inc. Auctioneers would be handling the sell of four tractors, four dump trucks, a salt spreader, and Ford F-250 previously listed as surplus by the court. The sale on those vehicles will take place July 5. Those interested can view the items and look up inspection times on Ford Brothers’ website.
The court later approved a motion authorizing Judge Mitchell to sign and enter into a lease agreement for a portion of a parking lot owned by David Miller. Mitchell said the parking lot was located near the old Knox County Jail that now serves as a courthouse annexation and houses the Knox County Sheriff’s office.
Mitchell says Miller has allowed the county to use his section of the parking lot for municipal parking in the past free of charge, and allows a local church to use the parking lot on the weekends. Entering into a lease allows the county to perform some much needed maintenance on the lot, says Mitchell.
“It’s got in bad shape where it needs some attention,” he explained. “We’re going to probably be doing some work in there to smooth that parking lot up.”
The court also read aloud and approved several bid items for the upcoming 2021-2022 fiscal year that starts in July. The court went with Hanson Aggregates for its crush stone aggregate bid, as the company’s bid was $3 per ton cheaper than the other bidder. The hot-mix asphalt bid was awarded to ATS Construction. The court accepted the only bid it received for roadway drainage tile from McVey Land Development, LLC.
The court received two bids for dump truck services. Magistrate Tony Golden motioned to award each company with a portion of the bid as it was cheaper than awarding both services to just one company. Burchel Blevins and Sons was awarded the bid for single-axil truck services, while McVey Land Development was awarded the other.
Burchel Blevins and Sons was also awarded the bids for contracted backhoe work and bulldozer work. The court awarded Triple Crown Concrete the bid for county concrete work, as it was the only bid received. McVey Land Development was also awarded the bid for contract excavator work. The bid for emulsified asphalt was awarded to Hudson Materials, while the bid for rail instillation was awarded to Hinkle Environmental Services.
In other Knox County business, the court:
- Approved a memorandum of understanding relating to the Kentucky opioid settlement. The settlement is part of a nation-wide class action lawsuit against several businesses and opioid providers. County Attorney Gilbert Holland explained that in order for the funding of the settlement to be dispersed to those entities involved, all parties had to agree to the settlement.
- Approved the second reading of the county’s budget following its approval by the Department of Local Government.
- Approved the county attorney’s delinquent tax report for the month in the amount of $121,263.48.
- Approved hiring Dustin Smith on a part-time basis at the Knox County Detention Center.
- Approved the new hire of Chuck Broyles on a full-time basis as a custodian at the Knox County Courthouse.
