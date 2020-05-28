FRANKFORT -- Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman encouraged Knox County residents to apply for the Team Kentucky Fund during the governor's 5 p.m. press conference.
The fund is for individuals who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The fund consists of approximately $3.1 million, said Coleman. Anyone across the state who needs assistance can apply at teamkyfun.ky.gov.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order allowing the Kentucky Attorney General and State Auditor to send recommendations for two of the five seats on the Executive Branch Ethics Commission. The commission was created by former Gov. Steve Beshear, but it was rescinded by former Gov. Matt Bevin.
Beshear said he took steps Wednesday to "restore it to what it should be."
"The order I signed today, has three people directly appointed by the governor," said Beshear. "The other two members will come from a list of three nominees to me from the attorney general and a list of three nominees to me from the auditor."
"As we move forward, I am going to try to do more of this," said Beshear. "Better government -- government that responds to you and is transparent."
No new cases were reported in Knox, Laurel or Whitley Counties, but Beshear announced 127 new cases statewide. The total number of cases is 9,077. Six new deaths were reported bringing the total up to 400; 399 of those deaths are lab-confirmed and one was probable.
St. Joseph London was recognized during Beshear's press conference for a shipment of face shields, ventilators, and bilevel positive airway pressure machines (BiPAP) it received from Somerset Community College.
Beshear said he could recall a time when just getting an order of face shields would make his day.
"Now we in Kentucky are making more PPE than ever before," said Beshear. "The lack of domestic PPE manufacturers is one of the reasons that it took the time that it did to ultimately protect our healthcare workers. We can't let that happen again and I want to make sure Kentucky is a part of not letting it happen again."
Dr. Steven Stack addressed Kentuckians about the importance of wearing masks and encouraged people to be "patient, tolerant and kind."
"If you choose to disregard the guidance, I don't know that there is much more I can do, except tell you that there's consequences," said Stack. "The consequences may just as well boomerang back to you as they do to someone else."
He also encouraged individuals who choose not to wear a mask to be respectful to those who do.
Beshear reminded Kentuckians to fill out their census, request their absentee ballots for the June 23 election and go get tested for COVID-19.
