Knox reports 50 new COVID cases last week; Laurel reports 47 and Whitley reports 20

TRI-COUNTY - Last week, the Knox County Health Department reported 50 new COVID cases, raising the county’s total number of people who have contacted the virus to 365. They reported 35 new cases on Thursday alone.
On Tuesday, Aug. 25, the health department had reported that 55 of Knox County’s positive cases had fully recovered from the virus and had completed their isolation and quarantine.
Since that same time, over 3,800 tests have been conducted by the Knox County Health Department.
The 18-30 year-old age range is the group who has seen the highest number of positive cases with more than 60 cases in Knox County. The second highest is the 41-50 year-old group, followed closely by the 51-60 year-old group, both with over 40 positive cases since testing began.
As of Aug. 25, 227 Knox Countians have recovered from the virus, and 10 have passed away.
Weekend numbers were not available as of press time on Monday.
The Laurel County Health Department reported 47 new cases last week, which included 15 cases on Wednesday, Aug. 26, the highest single-day total for Laurel County in the month of August. On Monday the health department reported 20 new cases from the weekend and Monday, which included six newly reported on Monday, four Sunday and 10 on Saturday.
There have been 562 total positive cases in Laurel County, making it the first county to surpass 500 total cases in our region. The health department says that there are 136 active cases with 10 of those individuals being hospitalized.
The health department also reported that 62 Laurel Countians had recovered from the virus last week, and that as of Friday, 421 people had recovered in total.
The age group with the largest number of people who have tested positive for the virus in Laurel County is the 18-30 year-old group, with 131 cases. The 31-40 year-old group is the second highest with 96. The Laurel County Health Department reports that 65 Laurel County children have tested positive for the virus.
The Laurel County Health Department performed 934 COVID-19 tests last week, bringing the total number tests performed up to 12,947.
The Whitley County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 last week, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 194.
Of those 194 cases, the health department says 130 are confirmed cases and 64 are probable.
168 of those 194 Whitley Countians have been released from isolation, 24 are active cases, and two Whitley Countians have passed away as a result of the virus.
As of Friday evening, the age group with the largest number of positive cases in Whitley County is the 31-40 group 40 cases, followed by the 21-30 year old age group who has seen 39 cases. There have been 22 children contract the virus in Whitley County.
