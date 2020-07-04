Knox Promise Neighborhood presenting virtual summer camps

TRI-COUNTY -- Dozens of summer camps offered by Knox Promise Neighborhood are well underway only this year they look a little different.
According to Corbin Independent Schools Promise Community Coordinator Heather Martinez, Knox Promise Neighborhood wanted to offer students something, rather than nothing even though the experience for summer camp is looking a little non-traditional this year. All summer camps this year are virtual due to the coronavirus.
"We don't want to endanger our students and our staff members by putting them into a situation that may be harmful because of COVID," said Martinez.
There's a wide variety of camps being offered this year for students from kindergarten through twelfth grade. Typically the summer camps are focused on schools in the "neighborhood," which include Knox County, Barbourville and Corbin. However, with the camps being virtual this year, Martinez said anyone in any school district can apply.
One thing to note is that only students within the Knox Promise Neighborhood will receive camp supplies if a particular camp comes with supplies. But Martinez said if students already have these supplies at home, they can join in.
The always popular art and summer camps return this year along with a few new camps including family summer health challenges and online gaming camps. The camps started in June and continue into August.
Martinez said one of her big focuses at the high school will be the virtual ACT bootcamp. This camp helps students understand the importance of their test scores for scholarships.
"We have Kentucky Higher Education that Zooms in with us and they give information to kids regarding the KEES money, how they can get more money and how important that score is," said Martinez. "And then we do tips and trips on the ACT. Test taking tips so that students don't waste time and leaving answers undone."
Some orientation and transition camps are offered as well. These camps are for students who are transitioning from one school to another.
The Fun and Sun Camp is coming up in July 13-16 for students ages kindergarten through third grade. To register go to ticketbud.com and search for Fun and Sun Camp.
Paper copies of camp activities are available for those without internet service. For more information call Knox Promise Neighborhood at 606-280-4537.
Partners for Education at Berea College was awarded Federal Promise Neighborhood funds by the U.S. Department of Education for the Knox Promise Neighborhood (2017-2021). The total project cost is $45 million of which $30 million (67 percent) comes from federal Promise Neighborhood funds and $15 million (33 percent) from non-federal funds. The cradle to career initiative serves more than 10,000 students in the Barbourville Independent, Corbin Independent and Knox County school districts.
