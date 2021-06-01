Knox native arraigned in US District Court for murder charge nearly 18 months after Bevin's pardon

LONDON - Nearly 18 months after being pardoned by then Governor Matt Bevin, a Knox County native previously convicted of reckless homicide was arraigned in the United States District Court Tuesday.
Patrick Brian Baker, 43, appeared before Judge Hanley A. Ingram and pled not guilty during his arraignment and initial appearance. Baker was arrested by United States Marshals on Monday, May 31, for his role in the 2014 fatal shooting of Donald Mills.
The indictment against Baker, unsealed Tuesday, charges him with murder during a drug trafficking offense, and says Baker “committed in the perpetration of any robbery and kidnapping, did unlawfully cause the death of Donald Mills through the use of a firearm.”
Baker was originally indicted in July 2014 and charged with murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, impersonating a peace officer, tampering with physical evidence and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
He was then convicted in 2017 by a jury in Knox County Circuit Court of reckless homicide, first-degree robbery, impersonating a peace officer and tampering with physical evidence following a three-day trial and hours of deliberation.
Baker served only two years of his 19-year sentence when on Dec. 6, 2019, Gov. Bevin issued a pardon on Baker’s behalf.
In his pardon of Baker, Gov. Bevin wrote, "Patrick Baker is a man who has made a series of unwise decisions in his adult life. His drug addiction resulted in his association with people that in turn led to his arrest, prosecution and conviction of murder."
Controversy surrounding Bevin’s pardon of Baker quickly made headlines as it was found that on July 26, 2018, Bevin attended a campaign fundraiser at the Corbin home of Eric and Kathryn Baker, Baker's brother and sister-in-law, where they were able to raise over $21,000 for Bevin’s campaign.
After Bevin’s pardon, the Courier Journal reported Corbin-based businessman Terry Forcht had written a letter in August 2018, and a note on June 4, 2019, requesting Bevin pardon Baker.
According to the Courier Journal, in his note dated June 4, 2019, Forcht wrote, “I would like to renew my recommendation for him to receive a Gubernatorial Pardon. I continue to follow his story and feel he would be a good candidate. I know his family and still feel he has turned his life around."
Baker is due back in court on Friday at 1 p.m. for a detention hearing where arguments from both sides will be heard concerning Baker remaining in custody until his jury trial scheduled for August 10. In the meantime, Baker is currently being housed in the Laurel County Detention Center.
