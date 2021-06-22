KNOX COUNTY — A Flat Lick man pleaded guilty to charges of sexual offenses involving a minor in Knox Circuit Court Friday.
Jerry Lee Smith, 40, of Flat Lick was charged in 2018 after police say he traded explicit photos with an 11-year-old girl with a disability via Facebook Messenger.
Smith was then indicted by a Knox County grand jury in 2019. He faced charges of prohibited use of electronic communications to procure sexual content from a minor, distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, indecent exposure and distribution of obscene matter to a minor, and distributing obscene material to a minor.
On Friday Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of his indictment while the other two were dismissed. The Commonwealth Attorney's Office recommended he serve four years on each of the two counts, concurrently, for a total of four years. He will also be on the sex offender registry for his lifetime.
Smith is accused of using Facebook Messenger to engage in sexual conversations with the victim and sharing inappropriate pictures. According to an arrest citation, Smith also pleasured himself while on a video call with the victim. In addition, Smith allegedly engaged in the activity while in the presence of another child, allegedly showing the child photos of himself and the victim shared through Facebook Messenger.
Smith will be formally sentenced August 16 at 1 p.m.
