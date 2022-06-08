London, KY (40741)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.