ONEIDA, Ky. – A Knox County man died in an ATV crash on Sunday night in Clay County.
The Kentucky State Police, London Post was notified by Clay County 911 approximately 10:24 p.m. of the single vehicle injury accident at the junction of KY 66 South and KY 1524 in the Oneida area of Clay County.
Clayton W. Mills, 78 years old, of Flat Lick, was traveling south on KY 66 when his red Honda ATV left the highway at the junction KY 1524, according to a press release from KSP. Mills' ATV left the roadway and overturned into the Red Bird River.
Mills died of his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Clay County Coroner’s Office.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Jarrod Smith. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Red Bird Fire Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and Clay County Coroner’s Office.
