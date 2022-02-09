Knox man arrested after police say he wrapped extension cord around victim's neck

KNOX COUNTY - A Hinkle man has been arrested and charged with assault in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree and strangulation in the first degree after Knox County deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call Monday evening.
Mickey Grubb, 54, was arrested by members of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department after deputies arrived at the Grubb Cemetery Road residence and observed a victim with two swollen and severely bruised eyes, states a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The press release goes on to say it was also determined Grubb had wrapped an extension cord around the victim’s neck rendering her unconscious. The release states the victim had bruising and swelling on her right arm and multiple other parts of her body.
“The victim stated that Grubb held her in the home against her will for two days and that she was finally able to leave the home after climbing out of a window then running to the neighbor’s home for help,” reads the press release. “Deputy [Elijah] Broughton observed that a lock had been placed on a door restricting the victim from leaving the home.”
Police say the victim was airlifted to UK hospital with serious physical injuries to her head and face. They say Grubb was located at store on KY 1304 approximately one mile from his residence when he was taken into custody.
Grubb was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center and was issued a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Knox County Court Thursday morning.
