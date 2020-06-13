TRI-COUNTY — After weeks of no new COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County, this week has brought on multiple new cases in the area.
Whitley County reported three new cases this week. One Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The county's total is now 14.
Just the three new cases remain active while the others have fully recovered, according to the reporting agency, the Whitley County Health Department.
Knox County also reported a new case on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 11. It was the first new case since May 30, when two cases were reported.
The Knox County Health Department reported on Wednesday that the ninth case had recovered, so two cases remain active.
Laurel County has reported nine new cases this week.
Wednesday's four new cases — all of whom are recovering at home — include a 45-year-old male, 20-year-old female, 20-year-old male and a 52-year-old female, according to Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department.
Thursday's two cases involve a 40-year-old female and a 36-year-old male. Both of those individuals are also recovering at home.
Friday brought three new cases, but demographic information was not available as of press time.
The new cases bring the county's total of confirmed COVID-19 victims to 33. Only 11 of those — the cases that have been confirmed this month — remain as active cases.
