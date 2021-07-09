FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week more than $11.8 million in discretionary transportation funding to help dozens of local governments make street and road repairs and improvements for the betterment of their communities.
The funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will support 177 projects that include resurfacing, patching and sealing, storm drain work, slip repair and in one case, a connector road for economic development.
It included $174,876 to resurface 3.2 miles on Pine Hill Brock Road in Laurel County.
It also included resurfacing in Knox County of one mile on Horn Barn Road for $48,600, .701 miles of Bramblewood Drive for $44,000, and .222 miles of East Wyrick Street for $15,500. Knox County will get a total of $108,100.
“One way we build a better Kentucky is by making our streets and roads better,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding enables 46 cities and counties to upgrade pavements and improve local transportation infrastructure, which will directly benefit Kentuckians in these communities.”
With this latest round of discretionary transportation funding, Gov. Beshear’s administration has invested $17.3 million in local infrastructure in 2021 and $33.2 million since January 2020.
Most of the approved projects are for resurfacing deteriorating roads. Exceptions include $575,000 approved for Bourbon County to construct a much-needed second access road to and from the rapidly growing Paris-Bourbon County Industrial Park. The project involves a half-mile extension of an existing industrial park road to connect it with U.S. Route 68 (Paris Bypass). It’s needed to handle increased freight traffic and for industrial park employees.
Additionally, the City of Warsaw will receive $162,060 toward the cost of new storm drains on East Main Street. And the City of Cynthiana will receive $211,325 for repair of Waterworks Avenue, which has been reduced to one-way traffic because of slides caused by flooding on the South Licking River.
“These are the types of projects that make a positive difference in Kentuckians’ daily lives,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “I’m excited to see them completed and for many of our local streets and roads to be safer and easier to travel.”
All the projects were submitted to the KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration. They were evaluated by staff in each of the 12 Department of Highways districts, who considered such factors as safety, traffic volume and economic impact.
In each case, the county fiscal court or city council approved for funding is responsible for administering the work and will be reimbursed by KYTC.
