BARBOURVILLE - A Woodbine man was indicted on an attempted murder charge by the Knox County grand jury Friday.
Jordon Lee Ramey, 25, was indicted on charges of attempted murder and second-degree persistent felony offender charges.
According to the indictment, Ramey fired a gun towards a deputy in an attempt to kill him. Ramey has previously been convicted of second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
Ramey’s codefendant in the case, Keri L. Burnette, also known as Keri L. Davis, 30, of Woodbine, was indicted on charges of first-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.
Ramey is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond, according to jail tracker. Ramey was arrested Aug. 7 by Kentucky State Police.
—
Others indicted by the Knox County grand jury and their charges include:
— Jack Benny Hammons, also known as Benny Jack Hammons and Benny Hammons Jr., 70, of Barbourville: First-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
— Martha Irene Allen, also known as Martha Powell Allen, 37, of Flat Lick: First-degree Burglary.
— William Garrett Allen, 41, of Flat Lick: First-degree burglary.
— Shane Clay Botkins, 45, address unknown: third-degree burglary and third-degree arson.
— Kaylee Marie Cupp, 24, of Barbourville: Theft of identity of another without consent, failure to wear a seat belt, giving a police officer false identifying information, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - first offense, failure to maintain automobile insurance, failure to produce insurance card and second-degree persistent felony offender.
— James Allen Helton, 40, of Flat Lick: Three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more and first-degree persistent felony offender.
— Josey Wells Hubbard, 22, of Barbourville: Second-degree assault.
— Finley Johnson, also known as, Finley Johnson Jr., 45, of Bimble, KY: First-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Estil Rodney Mills, 48, of Barbourville: Two counts of third-degree assault, public intoxication, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal trespass.
— Randy Merida, 51, of Flat Lick: Two counts of receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000 and first-degree persistent felony offender.
— Steven Lonnie Merida, 45, of Atlanta, GA: Two counts of receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000 and second-degree persistent felony offender. In a separate case, Steven Merida was indicted on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender.
— Dewayne Swafford, 44, of Barbourville: Second-degree assault and first-degree persistent felony offender.
