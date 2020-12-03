KNOX COUNTY - A Barbourville man arrested on charges of kidnapping, raping, wanton endangerment, and criminal solicitation to commit murder was indicted by a Knox County grand jury Monday.
According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, in July, a 12-year-old girl was riding her bicycle on Whitesburg Hollow Road in Barbourville when Benny Jack Hammons, 70, approached her in his vehicle and asked her to drive his car.
Hammons is accused of sexually assaulting the 12-year-old girl while she was in the vehicle.
The two traveled down Whitesburg Hollow Road when the victim observed a police officer patrolling in the area. She then attempted to drive toward the officer on patrol, but Hammons grabbed the wheel causing the vehicle to drive off the roadway and into a ditch, the press release at the time of the incident said.
Hammons was arrested and lodged into the Knox County Detention Center. He was originally charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, kidnapping-minor, and first-degree rape. However, according to the indictment returned Monday, back in September Hammons attempted to bribe another individual to kill the victim involved in July’s incident.
Hammons is still being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
The grand jury also retuned charges against Lonnie Ray Warren, 69 or 70, of Barbourville who was involved in a road-rage shooting in October.
Warren was indicted on one count of attempted murder and wanton endangerment.
According to a police report, Warren and the victim were both traveling along US 25-E and after an altercation, both pulled over to the side of the road. Warren then exited his vehicle, and began striking the victim with a handgun through the window of the victim’s vehicle.
Warren’s gun discharged while he struck the victim. Both a spent round and bullet were found inside of the victim’s truck.
Warren was arrested and placed in the Knox County Detention Center before being released on home incarceration after he posted a $50,000 bond.
Also indicted by the grand jury Monday was Roy Lee Garland, 38, of Corbin.
Garland was indicted on the charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault, terroristic threatening in the third-degree, and persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
Garland is accused of barricading the victim inside of his home for three days in October while he abused her. The victim managed to escape and managed to escape to a nearby store where they called authorities. The victim was then taken to Corbin Baptist Health for treatment of their injuries.
Garland is currently being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
Others indicted by the Knox County grand jury and their charges include:
- Cody D. Abner, 27, of Green Road: Escape in the first degree by escaping the Knox County Detention Center back in June, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Tommy Robert Witt, 46, of Flat Lick: Escape in the first degree by escaping the Knox County Detention Center back in June, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Jason Bryan Helton, 43, of Rockholds: Trafficking in a controlled substance (Fentanyl) in the first degree first offense, persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Dakota James Kissinger, 19, of Barbourville: Criminal abuse in the first degree, assault in the first degree.
- Rebecca Elizabeth Asher, 18, of Barbourville: Criminal abuse in the first degree, assault in the first degree.
- Erik Robert Anderson, 25, of Corbin: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more, persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Dustin Tyler Davis, 26, of Flat Lick: Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Jacob Robert Jones, 29, of Barbourville: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Margaret K. Killion (AKA Margaret K. Kilton), 54, of Bryants Store: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants fourth offense, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, careless driving, persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Nicole Lynn Smith, 37, of Fourmile: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seat belt, persistently felony offender in the second degree.
- Curtis Wayne Scalf, 35, address unknown: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence first offense, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants second offense, trafficking a legend drug (Gabapentin) first offense, trafficking a controlled substance (Alprazolam) in the third degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Scott Leonard Hoskins, 38, of Barbourville: Burglary in the second degree, meaning, criminal mischief in the second degree, persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Marty Ryan Mills, 40, of Barbourville: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Anthony Lee Brinyark, 30, of Williamsburg: Theft of a firearm, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, persistent felony offender in the second degree, possession of handgun by a convicted felon.
- John Ray Gray, 33, of Cannon: Robbery in the second degree, persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Derick Tyler Mullins, 25, of Corbin: Theft of identity of another without consent, criminal mischief in the first degree, improper registration plate, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoke or suspended, persistent felony offender in the second degree.
