KNOX COUNTY — During its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, the Knox County Fiscal court approved the second reading of an ordinance to establish a local industrial development authority for Knox County.
In the court’s previous meeting, where it had the first reading of the ordinance, Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell said this would be the first time the county had an industrial development authority and that every other county around Knox County has one.
When asked if he knew when the board would begin meeting, Judge Mitchell explained that he first had to appoint board members and an interim chairperson for the board. He said he had made contact with potential board members, and that once appointed, the board would have to meet and establish the its bylaws and other procedures.
“So it’s still a ways from setting up,” he said. “But I’m ready to appoint them.”
The court also approved the county roadway agreement between the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Rural Municipal Aid and the Knox County Fiscal Court.
Jason Callebs with the State Transportation Department informed the board that the county’s fiscal allotment for 2021 would be $1.4 million, with $2,400 being used for administrative costs, and $459,000 for state routine maintenance on roadways such as mowing, patching, etc.
Callebs said the state planned on paving 1.6 miles of KY 233, and 1.6 miles of KY 459 beginning at Sharps Gap towards the state park. The state also has plans to pave KY 1809 starting at the county line extending 2.1 miles, as well as KY 2408 located off of KY 233 in Gray.
The state will pave 1.3 miles of KY 3439 beginning at the intersection of Walmart and US 25E, and 0.7 miles of KY 1304 near 1803. Callebs said if the budget allows for it, the state also plans to pave the entire 2.5 mile loop of KY 3442.
There will be $114,953 left of the fiscal allotment to be used as flex funds for the county, said Callebs.
The court also approved a motion to provide Medical Air Service Association (MASA) services to Knox County employees. The fiscal court will cover 50 percent of the cost. By doing so, employees will only have to pay $14 a month for the service.
Michael Ashurst, the State Director of MASA, explained that his company is not a medical provider, but rather a medical payer. The company does not provide transportation for its clients, but instead helps cover the cost of the bill one would receive as a result of being transported.
Ashurst said that the plan the fiscal court chose would do four things. The first would be to cover the bill of any air transportation regardless of which company transports a patient, and regardless of where it happens within the United States and Canada. Likewise, the company will also pay the remaining balance for any ground transportation a member might receive in an ambulance once their health insurance pays its part. MASA will also help cover non-emergent inter-facility transportation, or traveling from one hospital to another. The last thing Ashurst highlighted was that MASA will help cover what he called repatriation and recuperation. He used the example of someone being hospitalized while on vacation and being transported back to a hospital closer to home.
Ashurst said that other surrounding fiscal courts, including Whitley County and Clay County, had purchased MASA’s services in the recent past for their employees as well.
MASA’s services will cover the employee, their spouse or domestic partner, and any dependent up to age 26.
Knox County Clerk Mike Corey gave the court a brief election update, saying his office has already mailed 1,000 ballots to Knox County voters. He reminded the court that voters have until Oct. 9 to apply for an absentee ballot. Voters can apply for an absentee ballot by visiting GoVoteKY.com.
Knox County voters will also be able to vote early in person beginning Oct. 13 in the Knox County Fiscal Courtroom located in the Knox County Courthouse. Voters will have until the day before the election, Nov. 2, to vote early in person.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5.
Saturday, Sept. 26, is the National Day of Prayer, and will be observed in front of the Knox County Courthouse. Judge Mitchell encourages all those who want to participate, to meet outside the courthouse beginning at noon.
In other fiscal court business, the court:
- Approved a motion to acknowledge the Knox County Ambulance Service tangible personal property and inventory rates being set at 0.1000.
The tax rate had been previously been acknowledged on Sept. 9 at 0.11010, but Judge Mitchell explained this was due to a clerical error sent down from Frankfort.
- Approved the County Attorney’s August delinquent tax report totaling $123,830.09.
- Approved hiring Joe Garrison as a custodian at the Knox Courthouse, and Tom Merida as the courthouse’s lead custodian.
“Tom is a regular here,” noted Mitchell. “He does an excellent job keeping the courthouse clean, and he actually goes above and beyond.”
- Approved hiring Jeff Lefford and Michael Gray for the Knox County Road Department.
- Approved the hiring of Dalton Elliot, Cody Elliot, Jacob Engle, and Andrew Brock as temporary, part-time help for the county’s Solid Waste Department.
Judge Mitchell said the hires were a result of not using inmates from the Knox County Detention Center due to safety precautions concerning COVID-19.
- Approved the Knox County Sheriff’s 2019 coal and mineral tax settlement.
