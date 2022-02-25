Knox Fiscal Court approves Tina Roark to sit in husband's magistrate seat

KNOX COUNTY - After being sworn in Monday evening, Tina Roark attended her first meeting as a Knox County Magistrate Wednesday afternoon.
Roark was appointed as magistrate of Knox County by Governor Andy Beshear, after Roark’s husband and Knox County Magistrate Stacey Roark recently passed away. Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said in conversations he had with the late magistrate, Stacey let it be known that he would like his wife to be named as his replacement should he not be able to continue with his magistrate work.
“Everybody that I’ve talked to is excited to have Ms. Roark serve with us and looking forward to working with her,” Judge Mitchell said at the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting, welcoming Roark.
Later in the meeting members of the fiscal court unanimously approved Executive Order #202222-01, officially approving Roark as her husband’s replacement. When asked if she had anything to say following the court’s unanimous decision to approve the order, Roark fought back tears as she said her husband loved his job.
“It’s an honor to sit here and do what he loved so well. I’m looking forward to working with everyone as he loved to do so himself,” she said. “I just want to thank everybody and the Governor and everything for making this happen. Stacey would be so proud right now.”
Mitchell also thanked Gov. Beshear for appointing Roark as her husband’s replacement, calling it the right thing to do. He also thanked Representative Tom O’Dell Smith for his help in getting Roark appointed to the fiscal court.
“This is bittersweet,” Mitchell said, also noting that he and Roark had been in conversation regarding Knox County’s second district, which she will now represent. “I think we share the same vision and I look forward to working with you,” Mitchell said to Roark. “Welcome aboard.”
Members of the court later approved resolution 20220223-01, a memorandum of agreement between the Knox County Fiscal Court and the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Highway. Mitchell said the amount was $95,800 and that the money was to be used for road improvements.
The court also approved resolution 202223-02, which would authorize Judge Mitchell to make an application for monies made available by the Kentucky 911 Service Board. Mitchell said the county was attempting to apply for funding for the county’s 911 services, but that in order to apply, the court had to first approve of the resolution.
The court also approved the renewal of a contract between the fiscal courts of McCreary County, Bell County, Maddison County, and the Knox County Detention Center that sees KCDC house adult prisoners from those counties.
Following a 26-minute executive session, the court reconvened and approved a motion to acquire a certain piece of property discussed in the executive session that will be named at a later date. The court then approved a separate unrelated motion to acquire an adjoining property in the city next to the new annex.
The fiscal court also approved the county attorney’s delinquent tax report for January in the amount of $14,574.80.
